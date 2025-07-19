Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There was a moment on this balmy Saturday at Royal Portrush when the comparatively sparse crowds following the final group took a collective gasp.

Scottie Scheffler hit a bad shot. In fact, a very bad shot.

From the semi-rough on the par-4 11th, 148 yards from the green, Scheffler pulled his short iron straight left into the long grass. From nowhere, after a masterclass came a malfunction that would surely yield a reprieve for the chasing pack.

The cavalry that included a charging Rory McIlroy, the pied piper of Portrush who commanded what felt like the whole of Northern Ireland on a day of dreams and deafening roars.

But no. Scheffler conjured up a miraculous up-and-down, hacking out from a favourable lie – “I’ve seen better, and seen worse,” he laughed afterwards – and holing from ten feet to keep bogey off his card.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, fighting all day to keep up with Scheffler the metronome, made five.

“I was kind of on an upslope,” Scheffler explained, “but I felt like I hit it how I wanted to, the ball just came out not how I was thinking it would.

“For me to miss that green completely was a pretty poor shot. I was able to somehow get that ball out onto the green and was able to hole a nice putt.”

Soul destroying for the field but standard stuff for Scheffler, whose Open Championship lead grew to three shots in the early evening sunshine.

A similarly improbable par followed on 14. Even when Scheffler errs to give his competitors an iota of hope, he shuts them down with unerring authority.

Scheffler had one finger on the Claret Jug yesterday. Now, after a blemish-free 67 to lead China’s Haotong Li by four shots, Fitzpatrick by five and McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and others by six, the fat lady is clearing her throat.

The third leg of the career grand slam – the one at the most unpredictable tournament that was supposed to be the hardest for the world No.1 to complete – looks inevitable.

To say there were people that doubted Scheffler’s ability to win on a links golf course, too. Albeit in more benign conditions than were forecast here on the Dunluce Links, Scheffler has wiped out that theory one fairway and green at a time.

The key here, though, Fitzpatrick insisted, was the putter.

“His putting is night and day,” the Englishman said with an air of rejection. “There’s not one putt he’s missed today. That’s the difference that’s taken him to this unbeatable run.”

The infallibility of Scheffler is such that minds are already wandering as to how many majors Scheffler could win beyond tomorrow. A fourth – and a first Claret Jug – beckons here.

“I never thought in my lifetime I’d see a player as close to Tiger as this man currently is,” Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s former long-time caddie said on US commentary.

“He just blows my mind every time I watch him play.”

Gushing, indeed. But suitably accurate.

“This is why we work so hard is to have opportunities like this, and I’m excited for the challenge of tomorrow,” the world No.1 told reporters with understated but ominous poise afterwareds.

“Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I’ve put myself in a good position.”

After Saturday night’s loyalist parade in Portrush, Scheffler the champion-elect has been drawn in for the Sunday procession.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.