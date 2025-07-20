Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The wall of noise that welcomed Rory McIlroy slowly subsided, replaced by a quiet air of inevitability.

From the people’s champion to the only champion, here came Scottie Scheffler.

The grandstand was already emptying as the world No.1 sauntered onto the first tee – not completely – but enough to notice the clattering of seats around him.

“Here comes the machine,” a young fan chimed in after his tee shot floated into the semi-rough. Scheffler played that role, hitting his wedge to kick-in range.

With another birdie for his playing partner Haotong Li (who had already conceded defeat on Saturday night, admitting he was playing for second), Scheffler’s Open lead remained at four.

And so began the procession.

As Scheffler was walking down the second fairway, though, the scene outside the ropes turned ugly.

“F*** you Scottie,” two fans shouted repeatedly – barely ten yards from Scheffler – before ducking behind the throng in fear of being removed.

“You suck,” added another voice

These were full-grown adults. When the R&A lets 280,000 onto the Dunluce Links, more than a few morons will slip through the gates.

We are, of course, deep in McIlroy country here and the thunderous roars just ahead from those dreaming of a miracle ripped through the course. The wave of Northern Irish support for their local hero this week has been extraordinary.

But among the enthralled masses following McIlroy, hundreds had held behind on each hole to watch Scheffler.

By the time he had made birdies on four and five, the American had stretched his lead to seven. The ten-footer that disappeared on the fifth, however, was met with the same enthusiasm as a last-minute away goal in the Old Trafford home end.

“Rory’s coming for you,” an oiled up Irishman shouted as he walked onto the next tee. Except he wasn’t. Nobody was. Scheffler was in cruise control. All this nonsense that followed Scheffler on a rowdy front nine was white noise.

He spent his day as he would any other, chatting away with his caddie Ted Scott but with a steely fixation underneath his white cap.

And after a poor tee shot on six, Scheffler let out his first sign of emotion with a fiery fist pump as he drained a putt from 16 feet for a par.

Oh wait, maybe he does care?

For all the existential angst that Scheffler detailed with his long, pre-tournament soliloquy, he showed exactly what winning a Claret Jug would mean.

• The Open: 33 random thoughts and takeaways from Royal Portrush

• The Open: 9 things Scottie Scheffler gets for winning The Open

The overwhelming verdict at this point was “game over”. It had, of course, been long ago. But others clung on to a flicker of hope.

There was excitement on the eighth, then as Scheffler pulled his tee shot left and then left his ball in the fairway bunker. A miss from mid range leading to a double-bogey six earned giddy, unnecessary applause. This is not the Ryder Cup, after all.

Turns out Scheffler was relishing all this chaos, though.

“The crowd, I think, wanted somebody else to win this week,” he laughed afterwards, “and I kind of got to play spoiler a little bit, which was fun as well.

“It was a really cool environment to be able to play in. You had a lot of guys out there supporting the local favourites, and you had some people from the States coming out and supporting us, too.”

Scheffler responded to the error on eight as Scheffler does. He reset, drifted in a wedge to inside four feet on the ninth and knocked in for a birdie.

“It got a little close there after the double on eight,” he said (did it!?) “but I bounced back on nine and was able to keep a pretty sizeable lead for most of the day.”

Up ahead on the tenth, the McIlroy bubble had burst with a double of his own. The groans could be heard 400 yards away on the ninth green.

It was at that point, when the fans finally accepted McIlroy’s race was run, that Scheffler’s masterclass could be fully appreciated. Apathy in these parts was understandable, particularly with what fans stood to gain in an unthinkable downfall.

Yet Scheffler is anything but a villain. He is a humble father and husband, and a fierce competitor who happens to be the world’s best golfer. Indomitable, relentless and, in this form, unstoppable. We ran out of superlatives long ago.

There has been so much made of the “brawn versus brain” debate, too, with the resignation that we are now in the era of the scientist rather than the artist.

But the way Scheffler took this course apart, one blow and swivel at a time, was in its own way a true work of art.

It is still too early to make comparisons to Tiger Woods – Scheffler baulked at the claim during his media meet-up afterwards – but in his supreme ball-striking and the way he makes winning look so effortless, he is the closest thing we’ve seen.

And during the victory parade down the stretch, Scheffler was finally earning the warm acclaim that he deserved.

There weren’t any fireworks, but he played the golf of a champion. On the back nine, he hit every green in regulation. A par on the 16th was the highest score he had on that hole all week. Scheffler has made a complete mockery of ‘Calamity Corner’ by playing it in nine shots across his four rounds.

Scheffler doesn’t often let himself take in the applause, too focused and unwilling to leave the zone.

But the walk up the 18th, with a four-shot lead and no way it could go wrong, was his moment to take in the glory. The reception for Scheffler was befitting of his excellence.

After tidying up his par to win, and hugging his irreplaceable caddie Scott, Scheffler turned around and searched for his wife Meredith and young son Bennett among the crowds.

For a split second he panicked as he couldn’t find them, but when he did, he raised his arms aloft and sprinted into Meredith’s arms. It was a magical moment that induced tears from not only the crowd, but members of the media stood directly behind the green.

For Scheffler it has only ever been family and golf. In that order.

“Every time I’m able to win a tournament, the first person I always look for is my wife,” he beamed afterwards. “She’s always the first person I want to celebrate with. She knows me better than anybody. That’s my best friend.

• The Open: Inside the round that gave Rory McIlroy and Royal Portrush hope

• Xander Schauffele slams ‘diabolical’ Open pin positions

“It takes a lot of work to be able to become good at this game, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without her support.

“I have a great team around me, and it all starts with my coach Randy [Smith]. Everybody’s humble. “They work together. Nobody has all the answers, and I feel like we just have a great time, and we love being able to practise and work towards these things.”

About an hour later, when Scheffler stepped in to the media centre, he was asked about what happens next. After completing the third leg of the career grand slam, will he let his mind wander towards joining that illustrious club?

“I don’t focus too much on that stuff,” he smiled. “I don’t think about winning tournaments. I just look at the body of work I have and just think about ways to improve.”

So, of course Scheffler cares. Like all the greats, he has never been completely satisfied by his own dizzying achievement.

He just doesn’t care enough to be burdened by his own greatness.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.