Scottie Scheffler trolls Bubba Watson ahead of Masters defence

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler trolled Bubba Watson, joking the two-time winner would have “a separate table” at the pre-tournament Champions Dinner.

Ahead of the first major of the year the defending champion traditionally hosts all living past winners for a meal at Augusta.

However, former world No.1 Jon Rahm believes the annual feast could be “a little bit tense” after several past winners defected to LIV Golf.

“I haven’t seen many of the LIV guys,” Scheffler said when asked about Rahm’s comments at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“I saw Bubba on vacation this year and I told him that I was just going to have a separate table for him in the corner by himself. Only kidding, obviously.”

“I think for a few weeks a year we can put all that aside, especially with Augusta National being such a special place and with the history of the game and whatnot,” Scheffler added.

“I think we can put all our stuff aside and just get together for a fun meal, all in a room together and just kind of celebrate the game of golf and Augusta National and just hang out.”

Despite the current schism in men’s professional golf, Scheffler predicted the game will “heal” in the coming seasons.

“In the world of golf, I think it’s definitely a little sad what’s happening,” he said. “It’s kind of weird this week. I get to my locker, and my locker’s next to Cam Smith’s locker because he’s a past champ here, and he’s not here.

“So it’s a little strange, but golf will move on. I think this stuff just takes time. Things will heal and we’ll see what happens.

“All that stuff is not really for me. I can only show up and just try and play good golf, and I'm not going to LIV any time soon so it’s not a concern for me at the moment.”