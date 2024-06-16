Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a drama-filled third day at the 124th US Open.

You can read about it all right here – but here are a few things we enjoyed that you may have missed from Saturday at Pinehurst…

Give us carnage!

This post from Kate Phillips, who is part of the greenkeeping staff at Pinehurst this week, cracked us up:

Getting booed by the grand stands at the @usopengolf for putting water down on the greens might be the coolest thing to ever happen to me — Kate Phillips (@KateHPhillips) June 15, 2024

The fans haven’t paid all this money to come to a US Open and see birdies…

DeChamboo

Bryson DeChambeau has reinvented himself in recent months. And he was in full pantomime mode during the third round on Saturday when deciding whether or not to go for the green at the 368-yard 13th.

"Don't boo me I'm sorry!" Bryson DeChambeau having some fun with the crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/1VpcMWbOKq — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2024

As the fan says: “If in doubt, whip it out.” (Hopefully he meant his driver…)

Scheffler’s human after all

Scottie Scheffler is having a season that can be described as one of the best ever.

Indeed, in terms of how much money the American has banked so far in 2024, it already is. Five wins, including a second Green Jacket at the Masters, has helped Scheffler pocket north of $24 million this year to break the earnings record by a single player for the third consecutive season.

But his 71 at the US Open on Saturday was his fourth straight over-par round – having carded the same score on Thursday followed by a 74 on Friday. He also finished off his victory at the Memorial last week with a two-over 74.

So?

Well, that’s the first time the World No 1 has done that as a professional.

By our calculations, Saturday marked his 440th round on the PGA Tour since leaving the amateur ranks.

And because we like comparing him to Tiger Woods – he needed just 48 rounds to shoot four in a row over par.

Absurd.

You booze you lose

Where do you even start with this?

Cam Smith proudly sporting the periodic table of booze at the us open pic.twitter.com/cZDQc2pGX5 — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) June 15, 2024

Hopefully he’s not buying these drinks from the US Open bars…

Ship’s amateur dramatics

We’re huge fans of Neal Shipley at bunkered HQ – but if you followed our Masters coverage you’ll already know that.

And the Ohio State golfer, who got the dream draw of playing with Tiger Woods in the final round at Augusta, is going well again at the US Open.

Despite a controversial penalty during the third round, Shipley is looking to finish as the Low Amateur for the second straight major at Pinehurst.

We know what you’re thinking – has anyone else ever finished as Low Am at the Masters and US Open in the same season? Stats doyen Justin Ray is one step ahead of you…

Viktor Hovland (2019)

Matt Kuchar (1998)

Phil Mickelson (1991)

Sam Randolph (1986)

Jack Nicklaus (1960)

Billy Joe Patton (1954)

Harvie Ward (1955)

Ken Venturi (1956)

If he can get the job done, that is some company in which Shippers will find himself.

Tat’s all, folks!

Matthieu Pavon has a very good chance of ending 117 years of hurt at Pinehurst.

The Toulouse-born star, who made his PGA Tour breakthrough at Torrey Pines earlier this year, is looking to become his country’s first major champ since Arnaud Massey in 1907, and the eagle-eyed among you may have spotted a tattoo on his right hand…

You could have 1,000 guesses as to what it says and you wouldn’t get close.

Don’t worry, we’ve zoomed in for you. It reads: “The saliva that flows now will become the tears of joy tomorrow.”

Just hand him the trophy now.

Friends Reunited

Guess which two players are playing together for the first time since falling out at the Ryder Cup?

We’ll give you a clue.

One recently called the other a “dick”.

In the bag?

Let’s enjoy that bunker shot from Bryson DeChambeau just one more time…

Taking on the flag from the fairway bunker?! That's Bryson, man. pic.twitter.com/M55toDBH75 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2024

So will he win?

Well, in the last 10 years, only three golfers were clear of the field through 54 holes of the US Open:

Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) – one clear, won by one

Gary Woodland (2019) – one clear, won by three

Martin Kaymer (2014) – five clear, won by eight

Anyone wanting Rory McIlroy (or Patrick Cantlay or Matthieu Pavon) to catch Bryson DeChambeau, then your hopes lie with two players:

Jon Rahm (2021) – three back, won by one

Dustin Johnson (2016) – four back, won by three

Strap in, folks. It’s going to be a doozy.

Alex Perry is the Associate Editor of bunkered. A journalist for more than 20 years, he has been a golf industry stalwart for the majority of his career and, in a five-year spell at ESPN, covered every sporting event you can think of. He completed his own Grand Slam at the 2023 Masters, having fallen in love with the sport at his hometown club of Okehampton and on the links of nearby Bude & North Cornwall. Associate Editor