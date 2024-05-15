Sign up for our daily newsletter

It’s a ‘special time’ to be Scottie Scheffler, says the two-time Masters champion, and it’s hard to disagree.

“I married my high school sweetheart and I always wanted to play professional golf and now I’m here,” he said at Valhalla on Tuesday.

“I was sitting there with a newborn in my arms and the green jacket in the closet. It was a pretty special time at home.”

Days after welcoming his first child with wife Meredith, the 27-year-old will contest the PGA Championship in a bid to win this third major title.

But if he is to win a first Wanamaker trophy this week, Scheffler will have to do it without his secret weapon and the most consistent part of his team.

At least for one day.

Scott will be with Scheffler for the first two rounds but will miss ‘Moving Day’ to attend his daughter’s high school graduation.

“Teddy is going home Friday night,” Scheffler explained. “Coming back Saturday evening after the graduation — or probably Saturday late night, I’m sure they’ll do a little celebration afterward.

“That’s something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it’s the same thing for me as it is for my caddie. It was a pretty easy decision.

“He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date that it was, so I got a backup caddie lined up.

“One of my buddies is going to carry the bag on Saturday, and then Ted will be back for Sunday’s round.”

Replacing Scott on Saturday – should the pair make the cut – will be PGA Tour chaplain Brad Payne, who has a close relationship with Scheffler.

“It’s one of my older friends who travels week to week out here,” Scheffler added. “He’s the Tour chaplain. I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”

The change might not be enough to hold Scheffler back, after winning four of his last five starts.

The World No. 1 is set to tee off with Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark at 19.13 (BST) on Thursday.

author headshot

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.

