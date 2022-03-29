search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottie Scheffler climbs to world No.1 with WGC win

Golf News

Scottie Scheffler climbs to world No.1 with WGC win

By bunkered.co.uk27 March, 2022
Scottie Scheffler OWGR world No.1 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play PGA Tour Tour News
Scottie Scheffler World No 1

Scottie Scheffler has been a pro for little over three years.

He is now the world No.1

The 25-year-old became the 25th different player to top the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in his home town of Austin, Texas.

It was Scheffler's third win in his last five starts on the PGA Tour and has catapulted him to the top of the standings - the ninth American to be ranked No.1.

• Scots rookie Ferguson revels in maiden win

• St Andrews lights up for Open countdown

"I never really got that far in my dreams to be honest with you," said an emotional Scheffler. "I never made it that far. I just love playing golf, I love competing. I'm just happy to be out here."

Runner-up in the same tournament last year, Scheffler went one better this year, overcoming former champion Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final to continue his remarkable recent vein of form.

Indeed, just 43 days ago, he was winless in his first 70 starts on the PGA Tour. 

Victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February changed that and was followed by a win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill just weeks later. Now, having made 75 starts on the tour, he's a three-time champion.

"I guess I'm making up for a little bit of lost time maybe the last few weeks," he laughed.

• Westwood blasts reporter over Bland tweet

• Plans for new links move a step closer

"I really don't know what to say. My head is kind of spinning right now, to be honest with you. I'm obviously pretty happy, and I really can't put into words what it felt like after Kevin conceded my six-inch putt or whatever."

Next up for Scheffler? Augusta National for the first men's major of the season, The Masters, in little over a week's time.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Hank Haney: Tiger is “in” for The Masters, and “he can win again”
bunkered Fantasy Golf is back for 2022!
"It's true!" - Donald Trump celebrates hole-in-one
Ewen Ferguson reveals how social media trolls fuelled Qatar win
Tiger Woods "to walk Augusta before Masters decision"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Stay on top of the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow