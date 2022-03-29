Scottie Scheffler climbs to world No.1 with WGC win

Scottie Scheffler has been a pro for little over three years.

He is now the world No.1

The 25-year-old became the 25th different player to top the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in his home town of Austin, Texas.

It was Scheffler's third win in his last five starts on the PGA Tour and has catapulted him to the top of the standings - the ninth American to be ranked No.1.

"I never really got that far in my dreams to be honest with you," said an emotional Scheffler. "I never made it that far. I just love playing golf, I love competing. I'm just happy to be out here."

Runner-up in the same tournament last year, Scheffler went one better this year, overcoming former champion Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final to continue his remarkable recent vein of form.

Things Scottie Scheffler has achieved in 3.5 years as a pro:



✅ Won three times on PGA Tour

✅ Won a WGC

✅ Played on a winning Ryder Cup team

✅ Shot a 59 on PGA Tour

✅ Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year

✅ PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

✅ Won approx. $15m

✅ World No.1



Decent. pic.twitter.com/4gkfdNAs4J — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) March 27, 2022

Indeed, just 43 days ago, he was winless in his first 70 starts on the PGA Tour.

Victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February changed that and was followed by a win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill just weeks later. Now, having made 75 starts on the tour, he's a three-time champion.

"I guess I'm making up for a little bit of lost time maybe the last few weeks," he laughed.

"I really don't know what to say. My head is kind of spinning right now, to be honest with you. I'm obviously pretty happy, and I really can't put into words what it felt like after Kevin conceded my six-inch putt or whatever."

Next up for Scheffler? Augusta National for the first men's major of the season, The Masters, in little over a week's time.