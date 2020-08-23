Scottie Scheffler's caddie injured during final round of Northern Trust

It’s been a wild week for Scottie Scheffler.



First, he shot just the 12th sub-60 round in the history of the PGA Tour in the second round of The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Then, his caddie had to be taken from the course on a medic’s buggy during the final round of the same tournament.

Scheffler, 24, was playing his approach into the ninth green when his caddie, Scott McGinness, jumped in the middle of the fairway to get a better look at what he and his boss were facing.

On landing, McGinness said he “felt something pop” and had to call for medical attention. As Scheffler played out the hole, his looper continued to receive treatment halfway back up the fairway.

It was soon determined that he would be unable to continue and so he left the course on the back of a buggy, with Eric Ledbetter, an assistant pro at TPC Boston, picking up Scheffler’s bag for the remainder of the round.

Later, speaking to CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis during a weather delay, Scheffler explained what happened.

"We had just made a nice par on eight and had a good look for birdie on nine," he said. "Scott tried to jump for a better look with the bag on his back. He went down pretty quick.

"He's sitting in caddie room on crutches and we'll find out tomorrow how it is."