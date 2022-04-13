Scottie Scheffler's caddie is BANNED by Twitter... but why?!

Plaudits have (rightly) been pouring in for Ted Scott after the experienced caddie helped guide Scottie Scheffler to Masters victory on Sunday.



Scott, who was on the bag for Bubba Watson when he triumphed at Augusta in 2012 and 2014, has been looping for Scheffler since the start of the current PGA Tour season.

It's a partnership that has paid off handsomely for both men.



Scott has helped transform Scheffler from one of the best players yet to win on the tour into a four-time winner and Masters champion. In turn, he has earned close to $1million (assuming he is paid in the region of 10% for his efforts).



However, as Scheffler was four-putting the last to win by three at Augusta National, many golf fans were asking the same question.

Why is Ted Scott banned by Twitter?



A once-prolific user of the social media platform, Scott's account is currently offline.



Here's what you currently see if you try to view his page...

It has been this way for several months now, much to the bemusement of Golf Twitter...



I’m going to regret this.



But does anyone actually know why Ted Scott is no longer on Twitter? — Adam Fonseca (@GolfUnfiltered) April 9, 2022

Not enough will be said about Ted Scott who is currently suspended from twitter for reasons unknown and in violation of the First Amendment but it is clear he makes the difference on a players bag. Congratulations Ted and Scottie #themasters — Joseph Marler (@jsmarler) April 11, 2022

Yesterday marked career win 1️⃣4️⃣ for Ted Scott! Pretty impressive!



Now when can he get his Twitter account back? pic.twitter.com/AV0aovcw5e — Caddie Network (@CaddieNetwork) March 7, 2022

Nobody appears to know exactly why Scott's account has been suspended, albeit different theories have been suggested.

One of those is that his account was hacked by a scammer selling PlayStation 5 consoles, whilst another user accused him of "teasing millenials" [sic] in one of his final tweets before his suspension.

Whatever the reason, Scott continues maintains at least some kind of a presence on social media through his Instagram account.

And judging by his latest post, he seems to be loving life...

