search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottie Scheffler's caddie is BANNED by Twitter... but why?!

Golf News

Scottie Scheffler's caddie is BANNED by Twitter... but why?!

By bunkered.co.uk13 April, 2022
Scottie Scheffler Ted Scott Twitter Social media The Masters Augusta National
Ted Scott Twitter Account

Plaudits have (rightly) been pouring in for Ted Scott after the experienced caddie helped guide Scottie Scheffler to Masters victory on Sunday.

Scott, who was on the bag for Bubba Watson when he triumphed at Augusta in 2012 and 2014, has been looping for Scheffler since the start of the current PGA Tour season.

It's a partnership that has paid off handsomely for both men.

Scott has helped transform Scheffler from one of the best players yet to win on the tour into a four-time winner and Masters champion. In turn, he has earned close to $1million (assuming he is paid in the region of 10% for his efforts).

• Nick Faldo explains massive Masters "c***-up"

• Pro who quit to live in jungle to make tour return

However, as Scheffler was four-putting the last to win by three at Augusta National, many golf fans were asking the same question.

Why is Ted Scott banned by Twitter?

A once-prolific user of the social media platform, Scott's account is currently offline.

Here's what you currently see if you try to view his page...

Ted Scott Twitter

It has been this way for several months now, much to the bemusement of Golf Twitter...

Nobody appears to know exactly why Scott's account has been suspended, albeit different theories have been suggested. 

One of those is that his account was hacked by a scammer selling PlayStation 5 consoles, whilst another user accused him of "teasing millenials" [sic] in one of his final tweets before his suspension.

• Saudi league to announce "marquee names"

Whatever the reason, Scott continues maintains at least some kind of a presence on social media through his Instagram account. 

And judging by his latest post, he seems to be loving life...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottie Scheffler

Related Articles - Ted Scott

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Social media

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Carnoustie launches new junior programme
Cam Smith “one good swing away” at Masters
Strong local challenge assembled for Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship
Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am
Bryson DeChambeau to have surgery on injury

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t let the hands flip over at impact
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow