A special story has been brewing this week at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Niall Shiels Donegan, a Scottish amateur based Stateside, has defied the odds to become the last non-American standing at the quarter-final stage of the 125th U.S. Amateur.

Donegan, who was born in Glasgow and raised in the Bay Area of San Francisco, lives just a short drive across the Golden Gate bridge from this week’s venue.

And – with huge local support from his friends at nearby Mill Valley Golf Club – Donegan is on the brink of creating history after a seismic run to the last eight.

Donegan needed to survive a 20-for-17 playoff at the Olympic Club just to qualify for the knockout stage, but has now put together three straight wins on the Lake Course’s finishing hole.

His 1up victory in the last 16 over Preston Stout – the Oklahoma State standout who is no.4 in the world amateur rankings – was his most impressive yet.

Donegan had earlier holed a six-footer to beat ninth-ranked South African Christiaan Maas in Thursday morning’s session.

“It’s the best thing in the world!” Shiels-Donegan said in an epic Golf Channel interview after edging Stout, with a backdrop of his hysteric support.

“To be able to play on a stage like the U.S. Amateur and win in front of a home crowd like this, it means the world.”

This has to be one of the greatest post-round interviews in U.S. Amateur history. See you tomorrow, Niall! pic.twitter.com/YBoge7IrEh — USGA (@USGA) August 15, 2025

Donegan’s dad, Lawrence, is the former longtime golf correspondent at the Guardian and was a bass guitarist for Scottish rock band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions.

He has helped his son keep his feet planted during this dizzying week on the course.

“He reminds me that I’m just human,” the 20-year-old said. “At the end of the day, this is just golf – 10% of my life is golf, 90% percent of my life is my family, my friends. Just keep the 10% where it is and live the other 90 like anybody else.”

Donegan, who recently transferred to play his college golf at North Carolina, has surely reignited hopes of a Walker Cup place at Cypress Point with this monumental match play run in only his second U.S. Amateur.

And things could get even better yet.

On Friday, Donegan faces Jacob Modleski, the top seed left in the draw in his quarter-final. It will be another mammoth task, but with huge galleries behind him, he will take some stopping.

Donegan will also know that, beyond the famed Havemeyer Trophy which will be awarded to the winner of a 36-hole showdown on Sunday, the finalists will each receive invites to the Masters.

Tantalisingly, the eight players left at the Olympic Club are only two wins away from a place at the 2026 showpiece at Augusta National.

