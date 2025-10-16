Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Cameron Adam’s impressive form at amateur level this campaign has earned him playing rights on the DP World Tour in 2026.

Adam’s exemption was confirmed by the Tour on Thursday via the Global Amateur Pathway, which is based off the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

To benefit from the pathway, players must be a non-collegiate male amateur and be at least 20 years old by the end of the ranking period.

The top-ranked eligible player throughout this period is then offered a spot on the DP World Tour a season later, with this year’s recipient Adam.

Required to finish within the top 20 of the WAGR to earn his card, Adam did exactly that during his last start, finishing 58th individually at the World Amateur Team Championships, as Scotland finished seventh.

This performance ensured he found himself 20th in the standings, just enough to ensure he will be playing the top level of golf in Europe in 2026.

“Over the moon is probably a good way to put how I feel about the year,” Adam said on the back of securing his Tour spot. “About 13 months ago I was struggling a bit with golf, and it’s all turned around.

“It’s all kind of nuts and definitely something that I’m sitting back and taking in. It was a nervy few months between the last event and going out to Singapore – and a nervy start in Singapore, left myself a lot of work – but I’m just happy to be where I am now.

“I’m buzzing for the season ahead. I got a wee taste at The Belfry, which was so important, and I’m extremely grateful for that.

“Getting a taste of what it’s like, the opportunities I’m going to have over the next year to go and play the dream.

“That week was almost about proving to myself that I can compete on that stage and go and tee it up with players that I’ll be going up against in the next year. There’s no doubt that gives me a lot of confidence for the year that’s coming.”

Already looking ahead to next season, the 22-year-old has set his sights on qualifying for his national event in the Genesis Scottish Open.

“The big goal for me is to qualify for the Genesis Scottish Open,” he added. “It’s my home event and close to my home town, so that’s the one I’m really looking forward to, even though I don’t know if I’ll be in it or not yet.”

Adam is no stranger to playing alongside the best at the top level.

In 2025 the Scot competed at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, before going onto finish in the top 20 at this summer’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

