Scottish club decides to discontinue membership

Dundonald Links has announced that it is to discontinue memberships as it prepares for the future under new owners Darwin Ltd.



In a letter circulated to the Ayrshire club's members and seen by bunkered.co.uk, club manager Ian Ferguson has explained the "strategic shift" which was undertaken following a "full review of the current business model, primarily to ensure the future commercial success of the business."

The letter states: "After much consideration, the decision has been made to discontinue membership at Dundonald Links."

As a result, all individual memberships will come to an end after the 2020 season.



Dundonald was bought by Darwin from Loch Lomond Golf Club in a £4.5m a year ago.



The company is investing £20m in developing the former Scottish Open host venue, which will include the construction of a brand new clubhouse.

The first phase of work is due to start imminently and will see 18 self-catering lodges of varying sizes and 22 hotel-style rooms constructed, with the potential to accommodate over 150 residents on site at any one time.



bunkered.co.uk understands that there is planning permission for just under 100 lodges, which are expected to be built in the significant second phase.



"The anticipated demand on accommodation and tee times from visitors is expected to be high, particularly at peak times, and this would inevitably lead to members being unable to reserve tee times," added Ferguson.



"We appreciate that this decision may come as a surprise to many of you and it is not one that has been taken lightly. Your support for Dundonald Links over the years has been greatly appreciated and you have been very much part of its journey and success story."

