search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish club makes bold decision in bid to modernise

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Scottish club makes bold decision in bid to modernise

By Michael McEwan08 December, 2019
Kilspindie Golf Club East Lothian golf in east lothian Golf In Scotland Dress code
Kilspindie Gc

Kilspindie Golf Club has taken a bold decision to modernise, starting by relaxing its dress code.

bunkered.co.uk has seen an email sent by captain Mike Mitchell to members of the East Lothian club last week.

In it, he outlines the changes that the club is making along with the reasons for them.

“Everyone in golf wants to make it a more open and welcoming sport,” explained Mitchell. “Golf clubs are going out of business, and the latest Scottish Golf statistics indicate that membership numbers continue to decline. We are not totally immune from these trends. One issue that comes up repeatedly is that there are unnecessary and unwelcoming rules and restrictions which discourage participation.

• "B******t" - PGA Tour pro hits out at Reed

• BANNED! Historic club takes bold stand

“We have received many comments indicating that a restrictive dress code, particularly for the clubhouse, keeps people away. Members' families are often prevented from joining them at the club because they are not dressed in golfing or formal clothes.” 

Mitchell added that a member’s partner was recently told by another member at the club the club that she was not “suitably dressed” for the clubhouse because she was wearing jeans with the result that she won’t return to the club. 

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

Because Kilspindie wants to encourage much greater use of its clubhouse and its hospitality, it has decided to make a change.

“Once we had decided to change to a simpler and much less restrictive dress code we felt that it should be as simple as possible with as few outright restrictions as possible,” added Mitchell. “Smart, clean and appropriate appearance was all we really wanted to see.”

• Popular Scots event won't take place in 2020

On the subject of jeans, Mitchell added: “In a time when we allow fluorescent Day-Glo John Daly style trousers, Ian Pouter style multi coloured ones and many other mind boggling variations which are certainly 'golfing clothes' and sold as such, we decided it was hard to justify banning jeans.”

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF

• 2020 Ryder Cup role for Lawrie

Addressing the prospect of people being upset on the grounds of ‘tradition’, Mitchell said: “If we adhered to the traditional golfing clothing of the late 19th century, our men would be playing in tweed jackets, short and tie and plus fours.

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!

“Golfing clothing has evolved and adapted and continues to do so. If we go back even twenty or thirty years, we would have had similar disagreements about the need for a jacket and tie in the clubhouse. Few still hanker for that particular imposition.

“Everyone needs to move forwards and we have an obligation to look towards tomorrow, not just today.”

Kilspindie follows other clubs in relaxing its dress code, including North Berwick, Tantallon, Dunbar and Longniddry.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Kilspindie Golf Club

Related Articles - East Lothian

Related Articles - golf in east lothian

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Dress code

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Scottish golf's problem? Every day is Black Friday"
EXCLUSIVE Clubs object to Scottish Golf systems "monopoly"
Thorbjorn Olesen enters plea in sexual assault case
Tommy Gainey shoots 66 days after prostitution arrest
Patrick Reed blasted for making light of "cheating"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow