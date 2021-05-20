Scottish club offers free rounds to NHS and care staff

In a terrific show of generosity, Royal Dornoch Golf Club has announced that it will provide free rounds of golf to NHS and care staff for the next six weeks.



The renowned Highland venue is making the gesture to pay tribute to the dedicated work and efforts of key health workers throughout the ongoing global pandemic.

The offer is also being made from Royal Dornoch in anticipation of a national ‘Thank You Day’ on July 4, with people planning to show their appreciation to all those who have helped during the challenges of COVID-19.

• US PGA 2021: Round 1 tee times in full

• Former champ out of US PGA with injury



• Win a Srixon ZX7 driver this week!

The opportunity from Royal Dornoch – voted Best Golf Course in Scotland at the 2020 World Golf Awards – is open to those health staff who are currently members of a golf club and have a valid WHS handicap index.

They may have one round on each of the famed Royal Dornoch courses -the Championship Course and the Struie Course ranked among some of the very best in world golf.

“It has been a hugely challenging period for so many and this is our way of thanking those who have been on the front-line in the fight against COVID-19,” said Neil Hampton, general manager at Royal Dornoch.

• The incredible story of the Wanamaker Trophy



“We invite health staff from near and far to come and enjoy our wonderful links courses and look forward to giving them our friendly Royal Dornoch welcome.”

The move continues the charitable work Royal Dornoch are well renowned for, both locally and nationally. Back in February, the club maintained its support for the Scottish wildcat, one of the country’s most endangered species, after raising a further £2,840 through the support of its members.

• US PGA Confidential: The big storylines debated!



Those wishing to take up the NHS and care staff golf course offer should contact the club office on bookings@royaldornoch.com or 01862810219 ext. 1 and supply proof of current employment, within either the NHS or care sector, and their golf club.