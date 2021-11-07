Scottish duo secure European Tour cards

Scottish golf fans will have two more players to support on the European Tour next season after Ewen Ferguson and Craig Howie secured their playing rights for the circuit.

The pair finished inside the top-20 on the Challenge Tour rankings to graduate to the main tour for 2022.

Sixth on the standings going into the final event of the season, the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca, Glasgow-based Ferguson was already guaranteed of a card.

He ultimately finished in a tie for 21st at T-Golf & Country Club to wind up in eight spot overall.

For Peebles pro Howie, the situation was far more precarious. He was 16th on the rankings as the finale got underway but, after carding a final round 76, was left to sweat on his place. Fortunately for the 27-year-old, his birdie at the last proved decisive as he finally came in 19th on the season-long standings.

It will be the first time both players have held full cards for the European Tour, where they will join an already-strong young Scottish contingent that includes Robert MacIntyre, Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and David Law.

Elsewhere in Mallorca, Marcus Helligkilde became the third Dane to win the Road to Mallorca Rankings after securing his third victory of the season at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

The 25-year-old closed with a one-over 72 to move to eight-under and clinch an emotional victory. The victory saw him climb two places to the top of the rankings, emulating 15-time European Tour winner Thomas Bjørn in 1995 and 2018 rankings winner JB Hansen.

“I didn’t have a full status on the Challenge Tour at the beginning of the year and I was just trying to get into the top 70," said Helligkilde afterwards. "I just stayed focused on what I had in front of me, tried to grind as hard as I could and be the best version of myself.

"I’m still the same Marcus Helligkilde and I enjoy playing golf."