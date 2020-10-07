Scottish Golf accused of "underhand tactics" by club official

A number of Scottish golf club officials have told bunkered.co.uk they are “baffled” by an email from an Independent Software Vendor (ISVs) advising them of a “confidential invoice” that has to be paid to Scottish Golf.



The invoice, to be paid by the club to the ISVs and then passed on to Scottish Golf, relates to the license agreement for the introduction of the new World Handicap System (WHS) that is set to be rolled out next month.

The email, seen by bunkered.co.uk, states: “We are unable to provide details of the additional charges as Scottish Golf confirm ‘any disclosure of this would be a breach of the confidentiality clause in the WHS agreement’.”

Scottish Golf, the governing body for grassroots golf in Scotland, has the responsibility for administering the new system.

• Lee Westwood questions "no fans" policy

• Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

One club official told bunkered.co.uk that Scottish Golf is using “underhand tactics” to force clubs to use its new Venue Management System (VMS) system and alleged that the organisation is “not being wholly transparent with the details” of what cost clubs would incur if they choose not to use it.

In England, golfers are being given a free app which holds their handicap. Scores will be then be inputted through ISV software, which will then link to the England Golf WHS platform. We understand that ISVs are charging English clubs £74.50 biannually for the license to England Golf.

Listen!

GREG NORMAN ON RORY, BRYSON, DJ AND MORE!

When approached by bunkered.co.uk, Scottish Golf refused to disclosed what the cost would be to its member clubs, although it is believed to be ‘similar’.

It is the introduction of Scottish Golf’s new VMS software, which was introduced to remove the need for clubs to operate multiple software providers, that has made the matter more complex than it is south of the border.

The cost of the system, according to Scottish Golf, was being covered by the increase of the affiliation fee.

Of the 560-plus golf clubs in Scotland, a total of 133 are utilising the new system, meaning a large majority are still using ISVs.

• Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

• Phil has hilarious response to Troon story

One Glasgow club official, who asked not to be named, expressed dismay as to why clubs in Scotland are being asked to pay a different fee for the same service, and why it was being kept confidential.

He said: “What are Scottish Golf hiding? Why can’t they just tell us what the charge is? It seems like it’s one rule for golf clubs in England and another in Scotland.”

There was also anger at the manner in which Scottish Golf’s VMS is being administered in Scotland in relation to administering handicaps.

One Area official told bunkered.co.uk in March this year that Scottish Golf is making it “very difficult” for clubs to operate without using its new VMS system.

If clubs do use the VMS software, which is provided free to clubs, then there is no WHS charge. But clubs that do not use the Scottish Golf system will have to pay a license fee – the amount of which appears to be shrouded in secrecy.

“It’s blackmail, plain and simple,” said our source. “They are basically saying ‘use our system for free and give us all your member details or use the ISV with a secret charge’. It’s underhand tactics and typical of an organisation that just will not level with its member clubs.”

• Edinburgh course targeted by vandals



• Reid relieved to break LPGA title duck

A Scottish Golf spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk: “Scottish Golf is surprised to learn that this contractual information has been disclosed given both parties involved are subject to a confidentiality agreement. Scottish Golf will continue to uphold this agreement between both parties and is therefore unable to provide any further comment.”

The new World Handicap System will go live on November 2, 2020.