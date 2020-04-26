search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf agrees to rebate affiliation fees to clubs

Golf News

Scottish Golf agrees to rebate affiliation fees to clubs

By Bryce Ritchie26 April, 2020
Eleanor Cannon Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland Golf Clubs coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Scottish Golf Flag

Scotland’s golf clubs are to be given a rebate on their affiliation fees, Eleanor Cannon has announced on BBC Radio Sportsound.

The chair of Scottish Golf took part in the radio show following a turbulent week for the game in the home of golf and revealed that, following a board meeting on Friday night, money would indeed be returned to clubs.

The news is a huge turnaround for the organisation, who originally said that such a possibility was not possible.

• Fife club offers free golf to NHS staff

• Prince Andrew's junior golf event AXED!

“We had a board meeting on Friday evening where we looked at all the data that had come in from clubs and we took the decision to offer our membership a rebate on their affiliation fees for this year and the details of that are going to be communicated to our members tomorrow,” said Cannon. 

“We are working with all our stakeholders to build an emergency fund to support clubs who are finding themselves in dire straits as a result of the lockdown.”

She added that she was “working with the Westminster Government, led by the R&A” and various other bodies to devise a "safety-led’' plan to ease the lockdown on courses.

The interview took an awkward turn when respected journalist Tom English asked Cannon about her thoughts on various articles in the press that “portrayed her as a divisive character”.

• Matthew echoes call for Solheim Cup to stay in 2021

• Unfinished St Andrews course up for sale

Cannon said English’s comments were “an extraordinary thing to say on national radio” and refused to address the issue. “If you want me to comment on the press that has appeared this week, that’s not something I’m prepared to do.”

Pushed by English if she thought the coverage was "unfair", she added: “I’m not prepared to talk about it.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Eleanor Cannon

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Could this be the date UK golf courses re-open?
CANCELLED! - Fresh blow for European Tour as another event goes
PGA Tour announces major change for this season
WATCH - Thomas Bjorn shanks chip & smashes window
Brandel Chamblee bites back at criticism from Butch Harmon

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow