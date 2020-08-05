search
Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs

Golf News

Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs

By Michael McEwan05 August, 2020
Scottish Golf Golf in Aberdeen golf courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf COVID-19 coronavirus
Scottish Golf Flag

Fresh restrictions have been imposed on golf clubs in Aberdeen following the announcement of a 'local lockdown' on the city by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

From 5pm tonight, all clubhouses operated by golf clubs that lie within the Aberdeen City local authority framework are to be closed, with the five-mile maximum travel guidance also being reintroduced.

Golfers from outwith Aberdeen are also advised not to travel to the city to play golf until such times as restrictions ease again.

The First Minister has introduced a local lockdown on the 'Granite City' - the first of its kind in Scotland - after it experienced "significant outbreak" of new coronavirus cases in what has been dubbed a "COVID cluster".

In a statement, a Scottish Golf spokesperson said: "Following the First Minister’s Daily Briefing on Wednesday 5 August, Scottish Golf has been in dialogue with our partners at sportscotland and the Scottish Government to obtain further clarity in relation to the local lockdown restrictions being implemented in the Aberdeen City local authority area and how these will impact our affiliated clubs in the area.

"The latest Government advice for Aberdeen City is that people should not travel for more than five miles for exercise and all indoor and outdoor hospitality is to close tonight, this includes clubhouse facilities and beer gardens which may have been in operation.

"People should also not travel to Aberdeen. These restrictions will last for seven days and then be reviewed by the Scottish Government.

"Should any of this information change, we will continue to provide all affiliated

clubs with the latest information on our dedicated COVID-19 page here.

More information on the affected areas can be found here.

Scottish Golf announces fresh restrictions for Aberdeen golf clubs
