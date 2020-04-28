search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns

Golf News

Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns

By Michael McEwan21 April, 2020
Scottish Golf Flag

Andrew McKinlay, the chief executive of Scottish Golf, has resigned

In a statement seen by bunkered.co.uk, the organisation said: "We are living in unprecedented times and, as we are all very well aware, sport has no immunity to the impact of COVID-19. Scottish Golf, like all businesses and indeed golf clubs across the country, is having to assess its business model. 

"The governing body has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding income and expenditure, to ensure sustainability in the current circumstances. To this end, our chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, has decided that he should step aside in order to help the organisation come through this situation. He leaves having worked with the team on a revised structure that will be fit for purpose when we emerge from the national lockdown."

• "Stay closed!" - Warning issued to UK golf clubs

• Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

McKinlay had been in the post for little over two years, having taken in February 2018 from Blane Dodds. Dodds himself had lasted little over 12 months in the post.

McKinlay said: “It has been a privilege to lead this fantastic organisation and, I am grateful to Eleanor and the board for the opportunity. Above all I am indebted to the team at Scottish Golf for their commitment in implementing the objectives to take the game forward towards a sustainable and, indeed, prosperous future.”

Eleanor Cannon, the chair of Scottish Golf chair, now faces having to find Scottish Golf its fourth chief executive since it came into being on October 1, 2015, following the protracted merger of the former Scottish Golf Union and Scottish Ladies' Golfing Association.

• European Tour will look "radically different"

• Tiger Woods: Inside his $41m mansion

She said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution to Scottish Golf over the past two years. He brought a wealth of experience to what can be a pressurised role. 

“He has helped take the organisation forward and has now taken a very difficult decision at this challenging time. I thank him for doing so and wish him the very best for the future.” 

McKinlay is the latest high-profile figure to leave Scottish Golf in recent months, following Ross Duncan, the development director, and head of operations Louise Burke.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Could this be the date UK golf courses re-open?
CANCELLED! - Fresh blow for European Tour as another event goes
PGA Tour announces major change for this season
WATCH - Thomas Bjorn shanks chip & smashes window
Brandel Chamblee bites back at criticism from Butch Harmon

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow