Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns

Andrew McKinlay, the chief executive of Scottish Golf, has resigned

In a statement seen by bunkered.co.uk, the organisation said: "We are living in unprecedented times and, as we are all very well aware, sport has no immunity to the impact of COVID-19. Scottish Golf, like all businesses and indeed golf clubs across the country, is having to assess its business model.

"The governing body has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding income and expenditure, to ensure sustainability in the current circumstances. To this end, our chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, has decided that he should step aside in order to help the organisation come through this situation. He leaves having worked with the team on a revised structure that will be fit for purpose when we emerge from the national lockdown."

McKinlay had been in the post for little over two years, having taken in February 2018 from Blane Dodds. Dodds himself had lasted little over 12 months in the post.

McKinlay said: “It has been a privilege to lead this fantastic organisation and, I am grateful to Eleanor and the board for the opportunity. Above all I am indebted to the team at Scottish Golf for their commitment in implementing the objectives to take the game forward towards a sustainable and, indeed, prosperous future.”

Eleanor Cannon, the chair of Scottish Golf chair, now faces having to find Scottish Golf its fourth chief executive since it came into being on October 1, 2015, following the protracted merger of the former Scottish Golf Union and Scottish Ladies' Golfing Association.

She said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution to Scottish Golf over the past two years. He brought a wealth of experience to what can be a pressurised role.

“He has helped take the organisation forward and has now taken a very difficult decision at this challenging time. I thank him for doing so and wish him the very best for the future.”

McKinlay is the latest high-profile figure to leave Scottish Golf in recent months, following Ross Duncan, the development director, and head of operations Louise Burke.