A popular Scottish golf club is appealing for information from the public after it was attacked by vandals over the weekend.

Dullatur, located in Cumbernauld, to the north-west of Glasgow, shared shocking pictures on social media of the damage inflicted upon several of its greens.

“Having successfully navigated Storm Amy, sadly we’ve fallen foul of some individuals during course closure yesterday/last night on a number of our greens,” read the post on the club’s Facebook page.

“Anyone that has any information can contact us in confidence via DM.”

The attack has already been met with widespread condemnation.

“As a past greenkeeper there, I am saddened that people will feel the need to do this,” wrote one follower. “Hours of work go into maintaining good playing surfaces and nobody will be held responsible in the end I imagine.

Another added: “That’s bloody awful. What is wrong with people? They must be scumbags.”

A third simply described the individuals responsible as “rats.”

This is the second time in little over a month that Dullatur and its two 18-hole courses have been targeted by thugs.

In late August, we reported that club officials had contacted the police after four boys were caught jumping onto its Antonine course, causing damage to greens and bunkers “amongst other things”.

“The ‘other things’ are so vile we’ve opted not to share them for the moment until the police have had the opportunity to review further,” a club spokesperson said at the time.

It subsequently enlisted the support of marshals in response to “recent events around damage to the course”.

Dullatur is far from alone in being targeted by vandals of late.

The historic Braid Hills in Edinburgh has been frequently damaged in recent months, as people riding E-bikes ripped up greens on the course.

Meanwhile, Clydebank and District Golf Club, near Glasgow, saw divots taken out of its 13th green in a ‘soul destroying’ attack in June.