Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

The world's seventh oldest golf club has announced the appointment of its youngest captain.



Crail Golfing Society has named 27-year-old Max Baillie as its new captain, from 2020 to 2022.

Baillie was the unanimous choice of the membership at the club's recent virtual AGM. A year younger than the first-ever captain of the 234-year-od club, William Ranken, Baillie succeeds Jim McArthur, the former chairman of the R&A’s championship committee and a past chairman of CONGU.

“Crail Golfing Society has always been a very special place to me,” said Baillie. “This club has provided me with so much throughout my life, both personally and professionally, and I am relishing the opportunity to captain such a historic Society and give back to a place which means so much to me.



“The spirit at Crail Golfing Society has always been one of friendliness and pride.”

Originally from Falkirk, Baillie joined the club as a 12-year-old in 2005 and quickly stamped his golfing credentials, capturing three Junior Club Championships. The four-handicapper also won the Gents' Club Handicap Championship in 2011.

Away from Crail, Baillie works in the drinks and spirits industry, having graduated with qualifications in brewing and distilling from Heriot Watt University in 2018.

He takes over the reins of the club amid continued uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but insists he is excited the prospect of being the club's de facto figurehead.

“As with all clubs in Scotland and throughout the United Kingdom, we are facing numerous daily challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added. "However, it is only with the continued support of such a loyal membership and a dedicated and professional team that we will ensure the Society is positioned for a successful exit from the effects of the current situation, and we can soon warmly welcome back all our members and visitors alike.

“To hold such a distinguished position is a true honour, and I look forward to working closely with the Society’s management committee, members and Crail team over the coming years."