search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish golf club goes from threatened to thriving

Golf News

Scottish golf club goes from threatened to thriving

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2020
Dunblane New Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf Scottish news karin sharp COVID-19 coronavirus Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Dunblane New

A golf club in Dunblane has gone from fearing for its future to booming the sport continues to enjoy a post-lockdown boom in Scotland.

When Scotland went into lockdown in March, Dunblane New Golf Club, like businesses across the country, was forced to close without knowing when it would be able to open its doors again.

As the economic reality of the pandemic hit, there were concerns that membership income would dry up, and with the club still having to pay various overheads, there was a very real risk that there would not be a club to reopen when restrictions eased.

However kind-hearted members continued to pay their fees, despite not having a course to play on for nearly three months, and with additional help from a Scottish Government small business grant, the club was able to open again on May 23.

• Ryder Cup qualifying changes announced

• OFFICIAL - 2020 Ryder Cup postponed

The staff at the club’s hard work and patience has now been rewarded as demand for tee times and memberships has never been greater with golfers eager to hit the fairways.

Club manager Christopher Spencer explained: “The big concern for clubs when we were closed was with so many members paying by direct debit, would they still want or be able to do that while they couldn’t play?

“We’re very grateful that members have been able to continue paying their direct debits and, as a result, the club is still here to reopen. When things get back to normal we’re looking at ways to reward that loyalty from members.

“We also had to work hard while we were closed to make sure the club survived. We’ve had help from the furlough scheme and we were able to access £25,000 through the Scottish Government’s small business grant scheme. That has made a significant impact and a combination of those factors has meant the club is still here and was ready to reopen when it was safe to do so.

• Rory could lose world No.1 ranking this week

“We’ve had a big increase in membership enquiries, too. Initially we were seeing four or five enquiries each day from people wanting to join the club.”

With several members working for the NHS and care industry in various roles, the club was keen to give something back and made sure those members were able to fit golf in to their working week.

Chris added: “We made tee times available for them during the week so they didn’t have to scramble for a tee time. It was important for the club to be able to offer whatever we could to help members who are working to keep us all safe.”

• PGA Tour performs U-turn on spectators

Earlier this week, Scottish Golf reported a significant upturn in club memberships across the country in the weeks since lockdown restrictions started to ease.

The organisation’s chief operating officer Karin Sharp said: “It has been, without a doubt, a trying time for people over the last few months in lockdown but we are delighted to see with the extension to exercise in Scotland that local golf clubs such as Dunblane New Golf Club are seeing a surge in new members.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - karin sharp

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!
lessons
play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

6 things we learned from Tiger Woods’ Memorial press conference
A brief history of Opens at St Andrews
Study finds BAME groups interested in golf but don't feel welcome
Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown
PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow