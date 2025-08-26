Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular Scottish golf club has begun marshalling its two 18-hole courses after it was targeted by a group of thugs last week.

Dullatur Golf Club shared details of the incident on Facebook, while involved four boys damaging greens and bunkers on its Antonine Course.

The Cumbernauld club said their details had been passed onto the police, while it was set to step up security in a bid to prevent further incidents.

“Unfortunately, we had an incident where four boys jumped onto the Antonine course, caused damage to greens and bunkers amongst other things,” a post on Facebook read.

“The “other things” are so vile we’ve opted not to share them for the moment until the police have had the opportunity to review further.”

Dullatur soon added: “Appreciate all who responded to this. Priority is safety and keeping the course in great condition for members who use it.

“Thanks to members of the public, we have been given full details of the individuals pictured and these details are now being passed to the police for action.”

Last night, the club confirmed that marshals were on the course to ensure that anyone playing was a member, guest or otherwise on the tee sheet.

“Sharing that we are marshalling and keen to make people aware that there is a response to recent events around damage to the course,” it posted on the social media site.

“We will continue to make people aware that marshalling will be taking place, but not always when.”

It’s the latest in a string of attacks on golf courses in Scotland, with vandalism seemingly at an all-time high.

The historic Braid Hills in Edinburgh has been frequently damaged in recent months, as people riding E-bikes ripped up greens on the course.

Meanwhile, Clydebank and District Golf Club, near Glasgow, saw divots taken out of its 13th green in a ‘soul destroying’ attack in June.