A popular golf course in Scotland has been supported with a hefty grant to solve a rather unusual problem – uninvited amphibians.

It was recently discovered at Melrose Golf Club in the Borders that Great Crested News had taken residence on the nine-hole course.

These amphibians are a protected European species, so the club’s greenkeepers have been tasked with introducing a new programme that will help maintain them.

That includes purchasing new efficient green-keeping machinery, as well as investing in the necessary habitat maintenance and ecological surveys.

Of course, that doesn’t come cheap.

Thankfully, however, the Scottish Borders Council’s William Hill Trust Sub-Committee had granted a boost of £9.998 towards the programme.

The boost adds to the near £6,000 the club has also contributed via fundraising events and a GoFundMe campaign.

The club, which has 200 members is a popular community hub and it has taken a concerted effort to rally around and raise the funds required to help protect these species, while maintaining the course.

Melrose’s club secretary Gavin Guill told the William Hill Trust Sub-Committee: “The equipment is to free up time for the small team of green-keeping staff to make them more efficient on the course and free them time to help with the management of the protected species.”