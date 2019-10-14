Scottish golf club saved from the brink of closure

Fantastic news!



Polmont Golf Course has been saved from closure at the eleventh hour.

The nine-holer, situated between Falkirk and Linlithgow, was staring at oblivion just last weekend after the club committee announced that, due to an untenable financial position, it “could not continue to operate”.

In the same announcement, posted on the club’s Facebook page, it was said that it would cease trading within 48 hours.



However, a rescue package was quickly put together and an extraordinary general meeting called for last night where members were given the opportunity to vote on the proposals.

The outcome? A good one for all associated with the 118-year-old club.



A statement posted this afternoon on Facebook said: “After last night’s EGM, we are delighted to announce that the proposal which was put forward was unanimously agreed amongst the members and the process is now well under way of transferring the ownership to the newco.



“We thank again all the members who turned up in numbers last night, the support received from the local community and the patience of the staff during the past few days. Further updates will be announced in due course, therefore we continue to ask for the patience of everyone connected to the club over the coming weeks and months.

“Most importantly, Polmont Golf Club is OPEN for business as usual under the regular working hours as previous.”

The club then added a further post…

At long last, some great golf club news to report!