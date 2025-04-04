Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A popular Scottish golf course on the west coast has gone on sale as a housing development.

Helensburgh Golf Club, in Argyll and Bute, is listed by Savills as “a unique and picturesque setting for future residential development”.

The 18-hole golf course, renowned for its breathtaking views over Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, has been earmarked for the development of 300 homes.

But under the plans, the course would survive alongside a new housing development, with a quarter being affordable housing built with Dunbritton Housing Association.

• Sir Nick Faldo tears into “soft” LIV Golf stars

• PGA Tour winner splits with caddie week before Masters

Savills development director Nicola Lunn said: “We are delighted to present this outstanding development opportunity at Helensburgh Golf Course.

“This project not only offers a stunning setting for new housing but also supports the golf club’s future with the integration of new clubhouse facilities and replacement golf holes.

“The funds generated from the sale will provide a substantial legacy fund for the club, ensuring its continued success.

“Moreover, the provision of much-needed housing, including affordable homes, will greatly benefit the local community and contribute to the vibrant growth of Helensburgh.”

• Ludvig Aberg raises eyebrows with new Adidas Masters outfits

• You’ll want to see Viktor Hovland’s 2025 Masters outfits…

The selected developer is required to submit a planning application for the housing, a new clubhouse and the provision of four new holes on the golf course.

An area of the golf club’s land has been marked for the future housing development.

Helensburgh, meanwhile, dates back to 1893 and the original nine-hole layout was approved by Old Tom Morris.

The course was extended to 18 holes in 1905, largely due to the guidance of the club professional Tom Turnbull, who served the club for 50 years.

It’s not the only Scottish golf venue to be listed for sale recently. The old East Aberdeenshire Golf Club at Millden – located just a few miles from Donald Trump’s golf business in Aberdeen – hit the market in February.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.