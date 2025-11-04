Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The manager of a Scottish golf course has warned that damage done to it by a group of bikers could be ‘catastrophic’.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Course, in Dundee, was targeted for the second time in two weeks on Monday, as four youths on electric bikes ripped up six greens.

As reported by of The Courier, the attack comes just days after bikers ‘wrecked’ a green and tee box at the parkland course on the outskirts of the city.

Allan Bange, manager of Ballumbie Castle, said the latest damage has forced the club to introduce a handful of temporary greens, while he fears there will soon be no course left if the vandals continue to return.

“I don’t want to worry members, this damage is repairable, but I worry for what could happen if they keep coming back,” he said.

“They really went to town on them (the greens) last night. It was four youths on bikes, I don’t know what to do with this.

“If anyone has any information, I am even happy to put up a reward for anything that leads to an arrest. Somebody must know who they are and what they are doing.

“I have been in touch with our insurance, but they won’t keep paying out if it keeps happening. This is us now having to go to seven winter greens, which we don’t usually do. It’s going to affect memberships and visitors coming up to play.

“If this keeps going, it is not going to end well for the golf course. All we are doing is trying to provide a place for the community to enjoy.

“We have got a great club here, but it is being torn apart.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the incident happened around 5.15pm on Monday, and Bange thinks the closure of the golf courses at Caird Park has left vandals searching for a new target.

He previously told The Courier that the grass would be difficult to repair, especially during winter months, which are typically colder.

“This is serious damage, this is catastrophic for the golf course, to be honest,” Bange added. “I said I was worried last week, but now I am even more so.

“If they come back again, what is going to be the end of this?”

