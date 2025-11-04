Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The manager of a Scottish golf course has warned that damage done to it by a group of bikers could be ‘catastrophic’.
Ballumbie Castle Golf Course, in Dundee, was targeted for the second time in two weeks on Monday, as four youths on electric bikes ripped up six greens.
As reported by The Courier, the attack comes just days after bikers ‘wrecked’ a green and tee box at the parkland course on the outskirts of the city.of
Allan Bange, manager of Ballumbie Castle, said the latest damage has forced the club to introduce a handful of temporary greens, while he fears there will soon be no course left if the vandals continue to return.
• Historic golf course closure causes ‘overwhelming sadness’
• Golf course ‘destroyed’ by bikers forced onto temporary greens
“I don’t want to worry members, this damage is repairable, but I worry for what could happen if they keep coming back,” he said.
“They really went to town on them (the greens) last night. It was four youths on bikes, I don’t know what to do with this.
“If anyone has any information, I am even happy to put up a reward for anything that leads to an arrest. Somebody must know who they are and what they are doing.
“I have been in touch with our insurance, but they won’t keep paying out if it keeps happening. This is us now having to go to seven winter greens, which we don’t usually do. It’s going to affect memberships and visitors coming up to play.
“If this keeps going, it is not going to end well for the golf course. All we are doing is trying to provide a place for the community to enjoy.
“We have got a great club here, but it is being torn apart.”
• Robert MacIntyre rates season after missing one goal
• Pro earns DP World Tour card after slow play drama
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the incident happened around 5.15pm on Monday, and Bange thinks the closure of the golf courses at Caird Park has left vandals searching for a new target.
He previously told The Courier that the grass would be difficult to repair, especially during winter months, which are typically colder.
“This is serious damage, this is catastrophic for the golf course, to be honest,” Bange added. “I said I was worried last week, but now I am even more so.
“If they come back again, what is going to be the end of this?”
Image credit: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses