Scottish golf course up for sale (and it's not that expensive)

Golf News

Scottish golf course up for sale (and it's not that expensive)

By Michael McEwan06 February, 2023
Spey Bay Golf

Ever fancied owning your own Scottish golf course? Here's your chance.

Spey Bay, near Lossiemouth, has been put up for sale with a guide price for offers in excess of £750,000.

Located at the eastern mouth of the River Spey, the property comprises an18-hole links course and clubhouse, plus a former range building and a campaign / caravan site.

Designed by Ben Sayers, the club opened in 1907 and once boasted former British Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald as a member.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to own a true links golf course in a stunning location," said Neil Calder, a partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

"There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.

Euan MacCrimmon, Senior Associate Director at Strutt & Parker, which is handling the sale of the property, added: “In additions to the golf course, there is a modern clubhouse and the campsite provides 30 plots made up of hard-standing pitches comprising 14 residential pitches and 16towing pitches.

"The site caters to caravans, motorhomes and tents with attractive coastal views. The campsite is currently licensed from April to October, however, there is scope to trade all year round and space to increase capacity.”

Interested in buying in? Contact the joint selling agents on 01463 712239/719171.

