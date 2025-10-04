Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Let’s hope the first major storm of the season is not a sign of things to come over the next few months.

Storm Amy battered the UK with gusts approaching 100mph in places, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power and causing untold damage.

As so often happens, many golf courses bore the brunt, with social media admins busy throughout the weekend providing updates on the conditions at their clubs.

Greenkeepers at Forfar GC in Angus shared this update to their Facebook account: “Unfortunately, Storm Amy has ripped through the course and has made it impossible for golf until the greens, tees and fairways are cleared and damaged trees made safe.”

These pics show the extent of the damage there.

Strathmore Golf Centre in Perthshire shared photos of how its fourth green was impacted by falling trees.

Another Perthshire club, Dunning, told its Facebook followers: “Storm Amy has paid us a visit. Unfortunately, the course will be closed for the rest of the weekend. We hope to be able to resume social golf on Monday. Your safety and the well-being of the course are our priorities. This will take some sorting.”

Windyhill in Bearsden, near Glasgow, was also badly damaged by the conditions.

Meanwhile, these photos taken by Mark Rennie and shared on the popular Golf Courses of Scotland Facebook page show sand from the adjacent beach having been blown up onto the fairways at Montrose Golf Club in Angus.

Several Irish golf courses were also damaged, including Malone and Letterkenny.

The MET Office has forecast that the worst of the storm will be over midway through the weekend, with conditions starting to settle from Sunday onwards.