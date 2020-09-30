Scottish Golf issues new guidance to clubs after lockdown changes

Scottish Golf has issued new guidance for the country’s golfers and golf clubs following the announcement of tighter restrictions designed to bring COVID-19 under control.

The Scottish Government yesterday unveiled a series of measures in the hope of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Whilst golf is largely unaffected by those changes, the governing body for the domestic game here in Scotland has updated its advice to clubs.

It includes a call for golfers from different households to travel separately to play together.

• 'Slip! Slap! Swing!' campaign smashes target

• Research reveals grassroots golf "optimism"

• Scots golf pro jailed for £154,000 tax fraud

Any golf club/course which is accessed regularly by over 200 members or visitors in a single day must also have in place a designated COVID officer and appropriate risk assessments.

For adults, a maximum of 30 people including coaches and officials can combine to essentially create a ‘competition bubble’ as long as physical distancing measures are maintained. Competition organisers should ensure that no two ‘bubbles’ come into contact with each other at any time throughout the day.

Listen!

ARE EUROPEANS TOO OBSESSED WITH THE RYDER CUP?

Caddie services are allowed to resume, providing all physical distancing and hygiene measures are adhered to. There are no restrictions on the number of households a caddie can have contact with per day but services should be limited to carrying of a bag, providing advice only and not passing golf clubs directly to the player.

• Nine-year-old to tackle charity golf marathon



• Bob Mac disappointed with US Open debut

• Watch Rory Sabbatini hit the worst putt of all time

Indoor and outdoor hospitality, meanwhile, will be required to close at 10pm from Friday, September 25. This includes clubhouse facilities and any beer gardens which may have been in operation.

Scottish Golf is urging clubs to adhere to these measures, particularly in view of the fact that additional funding has been allocated to local Environmental Health teams, allowing for greater capacity for inspections of businesses to enhance compliance and enforcement of current restrictions.

• To access the guidance and advice in full, click here.