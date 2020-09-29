search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish golf professional jailed over £154,000 tax fraud

Golf News

Scottish golf professional jailed over £154,000 tax fraud

By Michael McEwan22 September, 2020
Brahan Golf Club Jon Wiggett Scottish news Golf Clubs golf in the highlands Inverness sheriff court jail
Hammer And Gavel

A Scottish golf professional and golf course proprietor has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after being convicted of tax fraud.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Jon Wiggett, 51, pocketed more than £154,000 in VAT in a desperate bid to keep his business afloat.

Wiggett, who had earlier pleaded guilty, operated Brahan Golf Club on land leased from the Brahan Estate just outside Conon Bridge, a small village to the north west of Inverness.

• Nine-year-old to tackle charity golf marathon

• Bryson vows to get even bigger after US Open win

It was found that he had submitted 13 false VAT repayment claims over a three-year period from November 2013 to January 2017 and that he tried to back up the fraud with "dozens of fake purchase receipts" in the club's name.

An HMRC investigation into Wiggett's activities found that he had attempted to use the falsified invoices as proof of purchase for a lawn and hundreds of bottles of herbicide.

Listen up!

ARE EUROPEANS TOO OBSESSED WITH THE RYDER CUP?

Representing Wiggett, solicitor advocate Mike Chapman told Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood: "The business was a spectacularly unsuccessful venture and instead of closing
it down he used the VAT money to keep it going.

"He didn't have expensive holidays and there are no assets to speak of. He has been unable to pay off any of the money and is realistic about his prospects today."

• Bob Mac disappointed with US Open debut

• Watch Rory Sabbatini hit the worst putt of all time

In handing down the 15-month jail term, Sheriff Fleetwood said that he no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.

He said: “This was all about getting money into your own account when it should have been going into the public purse."

Cheryl Burr, an assistant director at HMRC, added: "Wiggett stole the equivalent of five police constables' salaries in Scotland. This was money that should have been funding vital public services."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - golf in the highlands

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paul Lawrie calls time on his European Tour career
"I get goosebumps just thinking about it" - Tommy Fleetwood looks back on the 2018 Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau dismisses claims that he's "breaking golf"
Robert MacIntyre explains "tough" decision to split with caddie
LPGA star opens up on receiving death threats

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
Increase your power
Watch
See all videos right arrow