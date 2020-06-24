Scottish Golf reinstates club after centre's "open comp" cancelled

A matter of hours after it was suspended, a Perthshire golf club has had its membership of Scottish Golf reinstated with immediate effect.

Strathmore Golf Club was hit with the disciplinary action by Scottish Golf on Friday afternoon, after officials at the governing body was made aware of plans to stage a gents' open competition at Strathmore Golf Centre this Sunday.

Staging such a competition would have gone against guidance issued to clubs by Scottish Golf to assist with the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Scottish Golf was alerted to the planned competition on Friday morning. Speaking to bunkered.co.uk earlier today, a spokesperson for the organisation revealed that it had attempted to engage the club in discussions, ultimately imposing a suspension when those discussions were "not concluded to our satisfaction".

However, since bunkered.co.uk broke the story earlier, the competition was cancelled by the golf centre, prompting Scottish Golf to reinstate the club's membership.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scottish Golf told bunkered.co.uk: "Following further correspondence this evening, the suspension of Strathmore Golf Club has been lifted with immediate effect.

"It remains important to remember that golf continues to benefit from extension to exercise guidelines and we would again encourage all clubs familiarise themselves with the discretionary aspects and the mandatory elements in relation to physical distancing, hygiene and travel.

"It is important that clubs update their own guidance and continue to ensure that golfers understand their obligations in Phase 2."

Norman Dyce, the gents' captain of Strathmore Golf Club, told bunkered.co.uk: "Strathmore Golf Club is deeply disappointed by the decision of Scottish Golf to impose a suspension on the club from its operations and support earlier today without knowing the full facts.

"Strathmore Golf Club and its members play over the course owned by Strathmore Golf Centre. These are two completely separate entities but work in a partnership to provide a place where people can come to play and enjoy the sport of golf."

Meanwhile, a statement on the Strathmore Golf Centre Facebook page confirmed the cancellation of Sunday's event, saying: "It is with deepest regret and bitter disappointment that we have to inform you that we have been forced to cancel the Gents Open this Sunday. This late decision was totally outwith our control and has been forced upon us.

"We have now allocated Sunday 9th August as the re-scheduled date, when hopefully the restrictions on travel will be sufficiently relaxed for the open to proceed unchallenged."