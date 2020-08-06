search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf says open competitions can now resume

Golf News

Scottish Golf says open competitions can now resume

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2020
Scottish Golf open competitions COVID-19 coronavirus Amateur Golf grassroots golf Golf Clubs Golf In Scotland
Scottish Flag

It’s the news Scottish golf clubs have been waiting for – open competitions are now allowed to resume with immediate effect.

In a statement issued this evening, Scottish Golf gave the green light for the events to start up once again. 

"As stated last week, we lobbied Government in the strongest possible way to resolve the contradictory guidelines in relation to open competitions," said Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf's chief operating officer. 

"As has been the case throughout the last few months, through positive dialogue, the Government has taken onboard our representation and we are extremely pleased to advise that our affiliated clubs are now able to host qualifying open competitions."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still continuing to wreak havoc, there are stringent measures with which clubs must comply in order to resume the competitions. 

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST

All such events must take place behind closed doors with only competitors and essential competition staff in attendance. No spectators are to be allowed, nor family members, except for parents or guardians of children or vulnerable adults.

A register of all attendees is to be maintained whilst travel to and from competition must not mix households.

A full list of the updated guidance can be found here.

"There is no shortage of evidence that the virus is still prevalent, and as a sport we must not drop our guard and ensure that we do everything we can to keep our golfers and golf clubs safe," added Sharp. 

"We urge all of our clubs and their members to comply with all Government guidelines, both locally and nationally. 

"It has been a long journey back to this point for golfers and clubs and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in adhering to the guidelines."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - open competitions

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2020: Final round tee times in full
Dustin Johnson in pole position to win second major
WATCH - Bryson DeChambeau holes monster putt at US PGA
"Get a grip!" - Sky Sports man takes Brooks Koepka to task
Lexi Thompson’s caddie (and brother) trolls Bryson DeChambeau

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow