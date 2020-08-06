Scottish Golf says open competitions can now resume

It’s the news Scottish golf clubs have been waiting for – open competitions are now allowed to resume with immediate effect.

In a statement issued this evening, Scottish Golf gave the green light for the events to start up once again.

"As stated last week, we lobbied Government in the strongest possible way to resolve the contradictory guidelines in relation to open competitions," said Karin Sharp, Scottish Golf's chief operating officer.

"As has been the case throughout the last few months, through positive dialogue, the Government has taken onboard our representation and we are extremely pleased to advise that our affiliated clubs are now able to host qualifying open competitions."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still continuing to wreak havoc, there are stringent measures with which clubs must comply in order to resume the competitions.

All such events must take place behind closed doors with only competitors and essential competition staff in attendance. No spectators are to be allowed, nor family members, except for parents or guardians of children or vulnerable adults.

A register of all attendees is to be maintained whilst travel to and from competition must not mix households.

A full list of the updated guidance can be found here.

"There is no shortage of evidence that the virus is still prevalent, and as a sport we must not drop our guard and ensure that we do everything we can to keep our golfers and golf clubs safe," added Sharp.

"We urge all of our clubs and their members to comply with all Government guidelines, both locally and nationally.

"It has been a long journey back to this point for golfers and clubs and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in adhering to the guidelines."