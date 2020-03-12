Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

The organisers of the Scottish Golf Show have confirmed that this year's event has been cancelled.



The three-day consumer event had been scheduled to take place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 27-29.



However, in view of the current situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus, organisers have said that it is "with deep regret" that they have taken the the decision to postpone until next year.



"The advice from the World Health Organisation, the UK and Scottish Governments, and NHS Scotland is that the virus is only going to escalate here in the UK in the coming weeks," said a show spokesperson.

"The safety and well-being of both our customers and clients are paramount and as such we have taken this decision proactively to help reduce the travel of large numbers of people.

"We have taken account of all expert advice available and while the country is dealing with exceptional and extenuating circumstances with the global outbreak of COVID-19, we hope you will agree that this

decision is appropriate."

The show organisers added that they will be in touch with all stand-holders to arrange for full refunds of stand money paid or to transfer bookings to the 2021 show.

Customers who have bought pre-booked tickets will also be contacted to arrange a full refund.

