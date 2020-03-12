search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

Golf News

Scottish Golf Show postponed until 2021

By Michael McEwan12 March, 2020
scottish golf show 2020 Scottish Golf Show coronavirus postponed SEC
Golf Show Logo

The organisers of the Scottish Golf Show have confirmed that this year's event has been cancelled.

The three-day consumer event had been scheduled to take place at the SEC in Glasgow from March 27-29.

However, in view of the current situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus, organisers have said that it is "with deep regret" that they have taken the the decision to postpone until next year.

"The advice from the World Health Organisation, the UK and Scottish Governments, and NHS Scotland is that the virus is only going to escalate here in the UK in the coming weeks," said a show spokesperson.

"The safety and well-being of both our customers and clients are paramount and as such we have taken this decision proactively to help reduce the travel of large numbers of people.

• Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted

"We have taken account of all expert advice available and while the country is dealing with exceptional and extenuating circumstances with the global outbreak of COVID-19, we hope you will agree that this
decision is appropriate."

The show organisers added that they will be in touch with all stand-holders to arrange for full refunds of stand money paid or to transfer bookings to the 2021 show.

Customers who have bought pre-booked tickets will also be contacted to arrange a full refund.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - scottish golf show 2020

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Show

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - SEC

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED
PGA Tour confirms pros WILL be paid despite PLAYERS cancellation
CANCELLED! - Upcoming PGA Tour and LPGA events called off
"Sign my shovel!" - Fan 'ejected' for heckling Reed at Sawgrass
PGA Tour announces ban on fans at upcoming events

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow