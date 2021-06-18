search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national

Golf News

Scottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national

By bunkered.co.uk18 June, 2021
Scottish Golf Show bunkered Live Bunkered PSP Media Group Paul Grant Scottish news Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Scottish Golf Show

Europe’s largest consumer golf exhibition, the Scottish Golf Show is being re-branded as part of a new growth strategy resulting in two exciting events being scheduled early in 2022.

These national events will be named bunkered Live and will be launched with a new event at the NEC in Birmingham, taking place from February 18-20, 2022. 

A second event has been confirmed for the SEC in Glasgow, taking place a month later, from March 18-20, 2022.

Each show will follow the hugely successful model established by the Scottish Golf Show that has served over 250,000 visitors since its launch in 2006.

Paul Grant, the managing director of event organisers PSP Media Group, said: “We’ve given careful consideration to taking the Scottish Golf Show model to other territories and the popularity of our bunkered golf platforms in print and online makes this feel like a natural next step for our live golf events.

“We have been asked for many years to bring our successful golf show platform to other locations and the natural break in live events over the last 12 months gave us time to explore all the options.”

He added: “The audience for bunkered is growing fastest in England, making Birmingham’s NEC the perfect venue to host the new bunkered Live event.

“We are thrilled to reveal the new name, new 2022 show schedules, and a seamless integration of our core golf brand, bunkered, that will continue to be the exclusive media partner of these exciting new events.

“Golf fans across the UK visiting bunkered Live will be treated to a variety of interactive experiences, ranging from top-class instruction to innovative indoor golf challenges set to test the skills of golfers of all levels and ability. It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for all.”

bunkered Live events will be staged early in the new year in the immediate ru- up to the traditional start of the UK golf season. Visitors will have the chance to try and buy the latest equipment from the world’s leading golf brands. 

Representatives from the golf manufacturers will be in attendance to showcase the latest developments and innovation in golf clubs and apparel. They’ll be joined by a varied array of exhibitors and special guests to provide entertainment across the weekend of each event. 

So, whether it be new golf clubs, new golf shoes or booking that next golf holiday there will be multiple reasons for visitors to attend bunkered Live and the show’s organisers are confident that the new look events will deliver a memorable golfing experience.

• To find out more about exhibiting at these two new shows you can contact Ross Williamson at PSP Media group at ross.williamson@psp.uk.net. Further information on tickets for bunkered Live 2022 events will be announced shortly

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf Show

Related Articles - Bunkered

Related Articles - PSP Media Group

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO
David Law
play button
THESE TROLLEYS MAKE GOLF MORE FUN!
Stewart Golf
play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Danielle Kang wants LPGA to ban green reading books
Padraig Harrington adds two more vice captains
Leven Gold Medal gets new sponsor in American Golf
THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
World of Golf Museum reopens following redevelopment

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
See all videos right arrow