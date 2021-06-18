Scottish Golf Show reveals new name as event goes national

Europe’s largest consumer golf exhibition, the Scottish Golf Show is being re-branded as part of a new growth strategy resulting in two exciting events being scheduled early in 2022.



These national events will be named bunkered Live and will be launched with a new event at the NEC in Birmingham, taking place from February 18-20, 2022.

A second event has been confirmed for the SEC in Glasgow, taking place a month later, from March 18-20, 2022.

Each show will follow the hugely successful model established by the Scottish Golf Show that has served over 250,000 visitors since its launch in 2006.

Paul Grant, the managing director of event organisers PSP Media Group, said: “We’ve given careful consideration to taking the Scottish Golf Show model to other territories and the popularity of our bunkered golf platforms in print and online makes this feel like a natural next step for our live golf events.

“We have been asked for many years to bring our successful golf show platform to other locations and the natural break in live events over the last 12 months gave us time to explore all the options.”

He added: “The audience for bunkered is growing fastest in England, making Birmingham’s NEC the perfect venue to host the new bunkered Live event.

“We are thrilled to reveal the new name, new 2022 show schedules, and a seamless integration of our core golf brand, bunkered, that will continue to be the exclusive media partner of these exciting new events.

“Golf fans across the UK visiting bunkered Live will be treated to a variety of interactive experiences, ranging from top-class instruction to innovative indoor golf challenges set to test the skills of golfers of all levels and ability. It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for all.”

bunkered Live events will be staged early in the new year in the immediate ru- up to the traditional start of the UK golf season. Visitors will have the chance to try and buy the latest equipment from the world’s leading golf brands.

Representatives from the golf manufacturers will be in attendance to showcase the latest developments and innovation in golf clubs and apparel. They’ll be joined by a varied array of exhibitors and special guests to provide entertainment across the weekend of each event.

So, whether it be new golf clubs, new golf shoes or booking that next golf holiday there will be multiple reasons for visitors to attend bunkered Live and the show’s organisers are confident that the new look events will deliver a memorable golfing experience.

• To find out more about exhibiting at these two new shows you can contact Ross Williamson at PSP Media group at ross.williamson@psp.uk.net. Further information on tickets for bunkered Live 2022 events will be announced shortly