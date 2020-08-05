Scottish Golf announces new partnership with Budweiser

Scottish Golf has announced Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I - part of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev - as its official beer partner.



Budweiser Brewing Group will provide Scottish Golf’s affiliated golf clubs with the opportunity to benefit from the brewery’s entire, unrivalled range of beers and ciders from across the globe.

The partnership also recognises the challenges golf clubs face with customers who drive to and from the club.

Part of the non-alcoholic range, Becks Blue is the No.1 alcohol free beer in the UK Market. Larger than its three nearest competitors combined, Beck’s Blue alongside Budweiser’s other non-alcoholic beers will allow affiliated golf clubs to tap into one of the biggest trends, helping drive sales and provide golfers with a valuable alternative.

As part of the promotion of the partnership, Scottish Golf will team up with Budweiser Brewing Group to give golfers across Scotland the opportunity to “Win a Round at Home” over the next twelve weeks.

“We are delighted to add Budweiser Brewing Group to our family of commercial partners,” said Iain Forsyth, Scottish Golf chief commercial officer.

“With clubhouses across Scotland reopening this new partnership will provide further value to our affiliated clubs as they recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

Adam Woodward, key account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group, added: “We are proud to demonstrate our support to the Home of Golf through this innovative partnership with Scottish Golf. We were impressed by Scottish Golf’s vision for the future of the game and their acknowledgement that golfers in Scotland have a more individual taste is something that resonates with us.

“We are excited to be able to offer our extensive range of premium beer and cider brands to Scottish golf clubs and we look forward to working with Scottish Golf to bring this partnership to life across Scotland.”