Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The 13th edition of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, in association with Luxe Scot, is set to take place at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on March 12, 2026.
The culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, the awards are designed to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the Scottish golf tourism industry by recognising the finest courses, hotels, experiences and campaigns that have helped shape Scotland’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.
Finalists and guests will be invited to one of Scotland’s most important venues in the heart of Scotland’s capital. Set among some of the most treasured pieces of Scotland’s history and heritage at the National Museum, attendees who are helping to shape the future of our national sport will be right at the heart of Scotland’s long-standing and world-renowned heritage.
The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards recognise the country’s prestigious championship venues, but also the many parkland, heathland and links courses around the country for visiting golfers of all ability levels and price points.
The awards also acknowledge the huge contribution that hospitality and experiences offer to visiting golfers – a reflection of what constitutes a truly warm, Scottish welcome.
The 2026 edition also welcomes a new category to the line-up. The Best Municipal or Community-Owned Golf Course will shine a spotlight on these essential parts of the golf ecosystem in Scotland, positioning the country’s much-loved munis where they deserve to be: shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the industry.
Entries are now open here and close on Friday 14 November 2025.
2026 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards – Categories in full
Best Budget-Friendly Hotel – 3 Star or Equivalent
Best Premium Hotel – 4 Star or Equivalent
Best Luxury Hotel – 5 Star or Equivalent
Best Exclusive Use Venue
Best Municipal or Community-Owned Golf Course
Best 9-Hole Course
Best Course under £100
Best Course £100 – £200
Best Course £200 and over – sponsored by Luxe Scot
Best Clubhouse – sponsored by Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts
Best Pro Shop – sponsored by Golf Genius
Best Golf Marketing / Social Media Campaign
Best Sustainability Project
Best Off The Course Experience
Best Tour Operator
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses