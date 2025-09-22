Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 13th edition of the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, in association with Luxe Scot, is set to take place at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on March 12, 2026.

The culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week, the awards are designed to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the Scottish golf tourism industry by recognising the finest courses, hotels, experiences and campaigns that have helped shape Scotland’s reputation as a world-class golfing destination.

Finalists and guests will be invited to one of Scotland’s most important venues in the heart of Scotland’s capital. Set among some of the most treasured pieces of Scotland’s history and heritage at the National Museum, attendees who are helping to shape the future of our national sport will be right at the heart of Scotland’s long-standing and world-renowned heritage.

The Scottish Golf Tourism Awards recognise the country’s prestigious championship venues, but also the many parkland, heathland and links courses around the country for visiting golfers of all ability levels and price points.

The awards also acknowledge the huge contribution that hospitality and experiences offer to visiting golfers – a reflection of what constitutes a truly warm, Scottish welcome.

The 2026 edition also welcomes a new category to the line-up. The Best Municipal or Community-Owned Golf Course will shine a spotlight on these essential parts of the golf ecosystem in Scotland, positioning the country’s much-loved munis where they deserve to be: shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the industry.

Entries are now open here and close on Friday 14 November 2025.

2026 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards – Categories in full

Best Budget-Friendly Hotel – 3 Star or Equivalent

Best Premium Hotel – 4 Star or Equivalent

Best Luxury Hotel – 5 Star or Equivalent

Best Exclusive Use Venue

Best Municipal or Community-Owned Golf Course

Best 9-Hole Course

Best Course under £100

Best Course £100 – £200

Best Course £200 and over – sponsored by Luxe Scot

Best Clubhouse – sponsored by Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Best Pro Shop – sponsored by Golf Genius

Best Golf Marketing / Social Media Campaign

Best Sustainability Project

Best Off The Course Experience

Best Tour Operator