search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf unveil National Handicap Order of Merit

Golf News

Scottish Golf unveil National Handicap Order of Merit

By Lewis Fraser16 June, 2022
Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland club news Handicapping handicaps
Scottish Golf Flag

Golfers across Scotland will now be able to see where they rank amongst their peers, thanks to a new feature in the Scottish Golf app.

This new feature can be viewed in the ‘My Handicap’ section of the Scottish Golf app, under the 'My Handicap Ranking' tab, or on the Scottish Golf website, here

Golfers can compare their handicap to their club mates, as well as other players across their region and country. 

The lowest handicap index in Scotland right now belongs to Curtis Cup player Hannah Darling, at a pretty impressive –8.3.

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

By accessing this list, golfers and club officials will be able to view the handicap indices of the 175,000 affiliated golfers with an index in Scotland.

Speaking about the launch of the new National Handicap Order of Merit, Scottish Golf Head of VMS, Dave Kernohan said:

“Through speaking to golfers and club officials, it became clear to us that a National Handicap Order of Merit is something that would be a valuable addition to our offering.

“Now, golfers will have the ability to benchmark themselves, and measure their progress against other golfers around the country.

• The only Scot in the field at the US Open

• US Open: Round 1 tee times in full

“It will now be possible to instantly see this ranking at their club and nationally through the App or when logged in to the Scottish Golf website. This will allow them to chart their ranking journey as their handicap index changes.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - club news

Related Articles - Handicapping

Related Articles - handicaps

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow