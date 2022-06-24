Scottish Golf unveil National Handicap Order of Merit

Golfers across Scotland will now be able to see where they rank amongst their peers, thanks to a new feature in the Scottish Golf app.

This new feature can be viewed in the ‘My Handicap’ section of the Scottish Golf app, under the 'My Handicap Ranking' tab, or on the Scottish Golf website, here.

Golfers can compare their handicap to their club mates, as well as other players across their region and country.

The lowest handicap index in Scotland right now belongs to Curtis Cup player Hannah Darling, at a pretty impressive –8.3.

By accessing this list, golfers and club officials will be able to view the handicap indices of the 175,000 affiliated golfers with an index in Scotland.

Speaking about the launch of the new National Handicap Order of Merit, Scottish Golf Head of VMS, Dave Kernohan said:

“Through speaking to golfers and club officials, it became clear to us that a National Handicap Order of Merit is something that would be a valuable addition to our offering.

“Now, golfers will have the ability to benchmark themselves, and measure their progress against other golfers around the country.

“It will now be possible to instantly see this ranking at their club and nationally through the App or when logged in to the Scottish Golf website. This will allow them to chart their ranking journey as their handicap index changes.”