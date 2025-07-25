Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The second phase of ‘The Drive’ from St Andrews Links Trust is set to give Scottish golfers another chance at discounted tee times in the Home of Golf.

Rounds on the Castle Course and Jubilee Course will be available at an 87.5% discount in September and October, as part of the next wave of the new initiative.

Applications will open on Monday, July 28, and provide a further 392 golfers the chance to experience golf in St Andrews at a bargain cost.

Tee times are priced at just £22.50 for the Castle Course – normally £180 – and £18.75 for the Jubilee Course – normally £150.

• Gareth Bale responds emphatically to pro golf rumours

• Premier League footballer cards ‘unbelievable’ hole-in-one

The first stage of ‘The Drive’ was an overwhelming success, with more than 14,000 applications for discounted rounds on the Old Course and Eden Course.

It’s part of hopes to further support the demand from Scottish residents seeking an opportunity to play at the golf hotbed in Fife and, so far, 324 golfers have been successful.

Earlier this year, 44 golfers teed it up on the iconic Old Course for just £42.50, while another 280 enjoyed rounds on the Eden Course for only £9.50.

Laurie Watson, director of engagement at the Trust, said: “We were delighted with the overwhelming response to the first phase of The Drive, it was great to hear the wonderful stories and positive feedback from those who took part.

• Popular golf course sold to owners of prestigious venue

• Historic but “redundant” golf course goes up for sale

“It’s clear that there is a strong appetite in Scotland for greater access to our courses and we are proud to be opening applications for this next instalment of the initiative.”

The Trust is also aiming to expand the initiative in 2026, albeit details are yet to be shared.

Applications for the second phase open at 10:00am on Monday and will close on Monday, August 4 at 11:59pm. You can click here to apply for the St Andrews tee times.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.