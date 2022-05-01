Scottish Open champion reveals what he loves most about Scotland

Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee clearly enjoys his visits to the Home of Golf.

The young Australian won a dramatic playoff at Renaissance Club last year and is earning a reputation as someone who thrives on Scottish soil.

He clearly feels at home – and he revealed his love affair with Scotland goes beyond what happens on the course.

In fact, he has developed a deep affection for one of the nation’s two national drinks.

“Irn Bru is unbelievable,” Lee told bunkered.co.uk.

“Because I'm there quite a bit I ask people what the best things are and that comes up a lot. I feel like the old Irn Bru was nicer than the new one but it’s still really nice. I’ve tried haggis. I don’t actually mind it for breakfast... but only a little bit.”

Much of Lee’s affinity with Scotland can be put down to some similarities between the playing conditions at the Home of Golf and his home country, where he learned to play in often windy weather.

“I love Scotland,” he added.

“I feel like it’s my second home. I really enjoy the people there. The weather isn’t the best but sometimes I like playing in that – I played a lot in the wind back home when I was younger. I love playing in tougher conditions.”

Lee will return to defend his Scottish Open a year older and wiser – and having played in his first two majors at last year’s Open and the Masters, where he tied the best-ever final round front nine.

For the first time, the event is co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours, and the 23-year-old is excited for his return to East Lothian.

“It will be exciting,” Lee said.

“Obviously it’s a PGA Tour event now too, so there might be a lot more players coming to play it.

“I love that course and I played really well last year, so hopefully I can do the same thing again. It suited me at Renaissance and hopefully I can do it again.”

Read a full-length interview with Min Woo Lee in issue 193 of bunkered, on sale now.