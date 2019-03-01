search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Scottish Open host venue sold for £4.5m

By Michael McEwan01 March, 2019
Dundonald Links loch lomond golf club Darwin Leisure Scottish Open European Tour Rafa Cabrera Bello Southern Gailes Kyle Phillips Golf In Scotland grassroots golf Bill Donald
Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links has been sold to new owners in a multi-million pound deal.

The Ayrshire course, scene of Rafa Cabrera Bello’s dramatic Scottish Open victory in 2017, has been acquired by Darwin Leisure from Loch Lomond Golf Club in a deal worth £4.5m.

In a phone call to bunkered.co.uk this lunchtime, Loch Lomond Golf Club general manager Bill Donald confirmed the news that we exclusively broke this morning.

• Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course

• R&A chief provides Turnberry Open update

"This is a great story for all concerned," said Donald. "Darwin have some fantastic plans for Dundonald Links which will really take it to the next level, whilst Loch Lomond continues to thrive. Our members will retain full playing rights on Dundonald Links, too, so it really is a win-win for everybody."

bunkered.co.uk understands that Darwin Leisure intends to invest heavily in its new acquisition, which is expected to include a new, much mooted, permanent clubhouse and, potentially, new homes and lodges elsewhere on the property.

Loch Lomond Gc

Meanwhile, Loch Lomond Golf Club is undertaking a £12m investment of its own, which will include sand-capping the former Scottish Open host course and building new on-site lodges.

"Things are extremely healthy for us at the moment," said Donald, who added that the club currently has a full membership and a waiting list. "Our joining fee has increased from £40,000 to £125,000 so we are in a great place.

"Whilst it was difficult to let Dundonald Links go, we all believe that this is in everybody's best interests and can only lead to bigger and better things for all parties. It truly is good news."

• 2022 Open Championship host venue announced

• 'Senseless' - Club appeals for info after greens vandalised

Last October, it was revealed that Dundonald Links was seeking an investment partner to “acquire a substantial interest” in it in order to help fund new development. 

Originally known as Southern Gailes, the course was turned over to the military during World War Two and lay dormant until it was acquired by Loch Lomond Golf Club in 2003 and redesigned by acclaimed American golf course architect Kyle Phillips.

Related Articles - Dundonald Links

Related Articles - loch lomond golf club

Related Articles - Scottish Open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Rafa Cabrera Bello

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap
Scots pro calls time on tour career
Fears over future of Aberdeen’s public courses
Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet
Players turn on governing bodies after latest rules controversy

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow