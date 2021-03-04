search
Golf News

Scottish Open organisers 'hopeful' of allowing spectators

By Michael McEwan03 March, 2021
Scottish Open European Tour Tour News Scottish news the renaissance COVID-19 Aaron Rai Tommy Fleetwood
Scottish Open Flag

The organisers of the Scottish Open have admitted that they are hopeful of allowing some fans to attend this year's tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian from July 8-11, returning to its traditional pre-Open date having been moved to October last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With most of Scotland still living under tight mitigation measures but the roll-out of vaccines continuing to gather pace, organisers of the tournament are hopeful that, at the very least, a limited number of spectators can be safely accommodated.

• European Tour lines up new 'Florida Swing'

• Knox: I should have been on Ryder Cup team

• Tiger Woods breaks silence after car crash

"We are cautiously optimistic about the return of some fans to our events later this year when it is safe to do so," said the European Tour in an email. "We will continue to follow the latest Scottish Government guidance in this respect."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week laid out a roadmap in which he has targeted June 21 for the removal of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England. 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, however, has been more cautious in her planning, saying only that she hopes to be in a position to lift the 'stay at home' order on April 5 and return to regional lockdown measures by late April. 

• What YOU can learn from Collin Morikawa

• Monty heaps praise on 'exciting' MacIntyre

The Scottish Open is one of the most prestigious and lucrative events on the European Tour this season. Part of the money-spinning Rolex Series, it has a prize fund of $8million.

England's Aaron Rai won the COVID-delayed staging of the tournament last October, defeating compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff.

