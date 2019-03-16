Scottish Open recognised with major award

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open has been named Best Sporting Event at the Scottish Thistle Awards.



The 2018 edition of the event, which took place at Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian, was recognised at the Scottish Thistle Awards National Final, the so-called Scottish tourism Oscars.

It took the plaudits in a category that also included Musselburgh Racecourse Ladies Day, Salomon Skyline Scotland, and the Stirling Scottish Marathon.



The Scottish Open once again took its place as part of the Rolex Series and saw South Africa’s Brandon Stone, below, triumph with a stunning final day round of 60. The event attracted more than 60,000 visitors across the week, as well as global media coverage, and boasted a range of activities and entertainment on site for all the family.

The judges praised the event’s engagement programme and the diverse range of activities on offer. The award was one of 15 presented at the awards ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.



The Best Sporting Event category is open to any recurring sporting event involving a sporting activity, whether a participating or spectator event, which inspires and involves all guests, whether local or visiting.

Rory Colville, the European Tour’s Championship Director for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this award, which recognises the hard work of everyone involved in putting on a truly world class sporting event that caters for golf fans of all ages as well as providing a great day out for all the family.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events with VisitScotland, added: “I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to the team at the European Tour following the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open being named Best Sporting Event at The Scottish Thistle Awards.



“The event is a great example of the hugely successful collective efforts of the European Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland to deliver a global event that brings a host of benefits to Scotland. We look forward to hosting another world-class golf event when the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open returns to The Renaissance Club on Scotland’s Golf Coast.”