Golf News

Scottish Open: Robert Rock the man to beat at The Renaissance

By Michael McEwan03 October, 2020
Robert Rock holds a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance. 

The 43-year-old Englishman carded a one-over 72 on a fiendishly difficult day in East Lothian, where wind and rain battered the field from start to finish. 

Indeed, only nine of the 66 players who pegged it up broke 70, the field averaging 72.7 as compared to 71.2 and 70.6 in rounds one and two respectively.

Making his 420th start on the European Tour, Rock is bidding to win his third title and his first since the 2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

• Emotional Lawrie bids farewell to European Tour

• MacIntyre explains decision to split with caddie

His closest challengers include Ryder Cup-winning duo Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood, who are tied for second on seven-under alongside Australian Wade Ormsby and Marcus Kinhult of Sweden.

Robert MacIntyre, Marc Warren and Grant Forrest are the best of the Scots. The trio are tied for tenth on four-under. 

