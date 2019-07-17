The trio of Lee Slattery, Bernd Wiesberger and Erik Van Rooyen share the lead heading into the third round of the 2019 Scottish Open at The Renaissance – but will any of them still lead the way after 54 holes?
Soon enough, we’ll know.
Whether you’re heading along to the East Lothian course to take in the action in person or are following along at home, here’s a rundown of all of the tee times for the third round of the championship.
Scottish Open – Round 3 Tee Times
09:05 - Ashley CHESTERS, Oliver FISHER
09:15 - Shubhankar SHARMA, Masahiro KAWAMURA
09:25 - Kiradech APHIBARNRAT, Andrea PAVAN
09:35 - Jack SINGH BRAR, Lee WESTWOOD
09:45 - Marcus KINHULT, Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT
09:55 - Hyowon PARK, Ben EVANS
10:05 - Martin KAYMER, Jorge CAMPILLO
10:15 - Trevor IMMELMAN, David DRYSDALE
10:25 - Dean BURMESTER, Andrew PUTNAM
10:35 - Victor PEREZ, Tyrrell HATTON
10:45 - Mikko KORHONEN - Paul WARING
11:00 - Stuart MANLEY, Nacho ELVIRA
11:10 - Nicolas COLSAERTS, George COETZEE
11:20 - Haydn PORTEOUS, Kurt KITAYAMA
11:30 - Jens DANTORP, Tom LEWIS
11:40 - Bradley DREDGE, Louis DE JAGER
11:50 - Thomas AIKEN, Mike LORENZO-VERA
12:00 - Alexander BJÖRK, Fabrizio ZANOTTI
12:10 - Jeff WINTHER, Grant FORREST
12:20 - Richie RAMSAY, Chris PAISLEY
12:30 - Gonzalo FDEZ-CASTAÑO, Scott JAMIESON
12:45 - Julian SURI, Benjamin HEBERT
12:55 - Hideto TANIHARA, Eddie PEPPERELL
13:05 - Rory McILROY, Thomas DETRY
13:15 - Romain WATTEL, Matt WALLACE
13:25 - Andrew JOHNSTON, Max SCHMITT
13:35 - Jamie DONALDSON, Darren FICHARDT
13:45 - Pablo LARRAZÁBAL, Andy SULLIVAN
13:55 - David HORSEY, Oliver WILSON
14:05 - Lucas HERBERT, Rafa CABRERA BELLO
14:15 - Sean CROCKER, Matt KUCHAR
14:30 - Calum HILL, Romain LANGASQUE
14:40 - Brandon STONE, Renato PARATORE
14:50 - Edoardo MOLINARI, Thomas PIETERS
15:00 - Matthew FITZPATRICK, Ian POULTER
15:10 - Lorenzo GAGLI, Kalle SAMOOJA
15:20 - Guido MIGLIOZZI, Justin THOMAS
15:30 - Adrian OTAEGUI, Henrik STENSON
15:40 - Nino BERTASIO, Bernd WIESBERGER
15:50 - Lee SLATTERY Erik VAN ROOYEN
