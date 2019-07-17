search
Golf News

Scottish Open - Round 3 tee times

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2019
The trio of Lee Slattery, Bernd Wiesberger and Erik Van Rooyen share the lead heading into the third round of the 2019 Scottish Open at The Renaissance – but will any of them still lead the way after 54 holes?

Soon enough, we’ll know.

Whether you’re heading along to the East Lothian course to take in the action in person or are following along at home, here’s a rundown of all of the tee times for the third round of the championship.

Scottish Open – Round 3 Tee Times

09:05 - Ashley CHESTERS, Oliver FISHER      
09:15 - Shubhankar SHARMA, Masahiro KAWAMURA
09:25 - Kiradech APHIBARNRAT, Andrea PAVAN      
09:35 - Jack SINGH BRAR, Lee WESTWOOD 
09:45 - Marcus KINHULT, Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT
09:55 - Hyowon PARK, Ben EVANS   
10:05 - Martin KAYMER, Jorge CAMPILLO     
10:15 - Trevor IMMELMAN, David DRYSDALE          
10:25 - Dean BURMESTER, Andrew PUTNAM          
10:35 - Victor PEREZ, Tyrrell HATTON           
10:45 - Mikko KORHONEN - Paul WARING   
11:00 - Stuart MANLEY, Nacho ELVIRA         
11:10 - Nicolas COLSAERTS, George COETZEE          
11:20 - Haydn PORTEOUS, Kurt KITAYAMA   
11:30 - Jens DANTORP, Tom LEWIS  
11:40 - Bradley DREDGE, Louis DE JAGER     
11:50 - Thomas AIKEN, Mike LORENZO-VERA          
12:00 - Alexander BJÖRK, Fabrizio ZANOTTI 
12:10 - Jeff WINTHER, Grant FORREST         
12:20 - Richie RAMSAY, Chris PAISLEY          
12:30 - Gonzalo FDEZ-CASTAÑO, Scott JAMIESON   
12:45 - Julian SURI, Benjamin HEBERT         
12:55 - Hideto TANIHARA, Eddie PEPPERELL
13:05 - Rory McILROY, Thomas DETRY         
13:15 - Romain WATTEL, Matt WALLACE      
13:25 - Andrew JOHNSTON, Max SCHMITT  
13:35 - Jamie DONALDSON, Darren FICHARDT         
13:45 - Pablo LARRAZÁBAL, Andy SULLIVAN
13:55 - David HORSEY, Oliver WILSON         
14:05 - Lucas HERBERT, Rafa CABRERA BELLO         
14:15 - Sean CROCKER, Matt KUCHAR          
14:30 - Calum HILL, Romain LANGASQUE    
14:40 - Brandon STONE, Renato PARATORE 
14:50 - Edoardo MOLINARI, Thomas PIETERS          
15:00 - Matthew FITZPATRICK, Ian POULTER
15:10 - Lorenzo GAGLI, Kalle SAMOOJA        
15:20 - Guido MIGLIOZZI, Justin THOMAS    
15:30 - Adrian OTAEGUI, Henrik STENSON   
15:40 - Nino BERTASIO, Bernd WIESBERGER
15:50 - Lee SLATTERY Erik VAN ROOYEN     

