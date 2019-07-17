The trio of Lee Slattery, Bernd Wiesberger and Erik Van Rooyen share the lead heading into the third round of the 2019 Scottish Open at The Renaissance – but will any of them still lead the way after 54 holes?

Soon enough, we’ll know.

Whether you’re heading along to the East Lothian course to take in the action in person or are following along at home, here’s a rundown of all of the tee times for the third round of the championship.

Scottish Open – Round 3 Tee Times

09:05 - Ashley CHESTERS, Oliver FISHER

09:15 - Shubhankar SHARMA, Masahiro KAWAMURA

09:25 - Kiradech APHIBARNRAT, Andrea PAVAN

09:35 - Jack SINGH BRAR, Lee WESTWOOD

09:45 - Marcus KINHULT, Christiaan BEZUIDENHOUT

09:55 - Hyowon PARK, Ben EVANS

10:05 - Martin KAYMER, Jorge CAMPILLO

10:15 - Trevor IMMELMAN, David DRYSDALE

10:25 - Dean BURMESTER, Andrew PUTNAM

10:35 - Victor PEREZ, Tyrrell HATTON

10:45 - Mikko KORHONEN - Paul WARING

11:00 - Stuart MANLEY, Nacho ELVIRA

11:10 - Nicolas COLSAERTS, George COETZEE

11:20 - Haydn PORTEOUS, Kurt KITAYAMA

11:30 - Jens DANTORP, Tom LEWIS

11:40 - Bradley DREDGE, Louis DE JAGER

11:50 - Thomas AIKEN, Mike LORENZO-VERA

12:00 - Alexander BJÖRK, Fabrizio ZANOTTI

12:10 - Jeff WINTHER, Grant FORREST

12:20 - Richie RAMSAY, Chris PAISLEY

12:30 - Gonzalo FDEZ-CASTAÑO, Scott JAMIESON

12:45 - Julian SURI, Benjamin HEBERT

12:55 - Hideto TANIHARA, Eddie PEPPERELL

13:05 - Rory McILROY, Thomas DETRY

13:15 - Romain WATTEL, Matt WALLACE

13:25 - Andrew JOHNSTON, Max SCHMITT

13:35 - Jamie DONALDSON, Darren FICHARDT

13:45 - Pablo LARRAZÁBAL, Andy SULLIVAN

13:55 - David HORSEY, Oliver WILSON

14:05 - Lucas HERBERT, Rafa CABRERA BELLO

14:15 - Sean CROCKER, Matt KUCHAR

14:30 - Calum HILL, Romain LANGASQUE

14:40 - Brandon STONE, Renato PARATORE

14:50 - Edoardo MOLINARI, Thomas PIETERS

15:00 - Matthew FITZPATRICK, Ian POULTER

15:10 - Lorenzo GAGLI, Kalle SAMOOJA

15:20 - Guido MIGLIOZZI, Justin THOMAS

15:30 - Adrian OTAEGUI, Henrik STENSON

15:40 - Nino BERTASIO, Bernd WIESBERGER

15:50 - Lee SLATTERY Erik VAN ROOYEN

