Scottish Open: Thrilling final day in prospect at The Renaissance

The stage is set for a dramatic and potentially thrilling final day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry of Belgium share the 54-hole lead on 14-under, one shot ahead of world No.1 and recent US Open champion Jon Rahm.

Lucas Hebert, the winner of last week's Irish Open, has propelled himself into contention for a second consecutive title courtesy of a seven-under 64 on Saturday that has moved him to 12-under.

Scottie Scheffler is a further shot adrift alongside Aussie duo Min Woo Lee and Wade Ormsby, with Scottish duo David Law and Richie Ramsay in a group of nine players on 10-under which also includes Lee Westwood, Xander Schauffele and Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

Another Scot, Robert MacIntyre, is on nine-under with Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and others.

With some more testing weather conditions forecast for Sunday, it's shaping up to be a dramatic conclusion.

Most observers would agree that Rahm is probably the man to beat but, according to the man himself, that will only happen if he can tidy up his putting.

"There were just a couple errors, whether it's me mentally or technically, whatever it is, it's a miss," said the Spaniard.



"So it is unfortunate that it's been happening quite a bit the last few days. I'm usually very, very solid inside five feet. That's usually my comfortable range. It's definitely unusual.

"But I'm making it up with a couple other longer putts and hitting really, really good shots out there. My iron play was exceptional today and it was great off the tee. Hopefully I can keep that going tomorrow and clean up the little mistakes and come out on top."

Of course, none of the title contenders know the course as well as Ramsay.

The three-time European Tour winner is The Renaissance Club's attached touring professional and he admits it would be extremely special to be the man holding the trophy come Sunday evening.

"It's a major for us," said the Aberdonian. "It's like I've always said, like the Dunhill or the Scottish Open, they are career-defining wins, because it's not often or not many people have managed to circle them off. I know Paul [Lawrie] has won the Dunhill and Monty has won the Dunhill but the Scottish Open title is special. It's one I went to Gleneagles watching it way back in the early 90s when it was there.

"So to go to a tournament and watch it as a little kid and come to a tournament and be able to compete is a pretty cool feeling."