Golf News

Scottish Open tickets set to go on sale this week

By bunkered.co.uk26 May, 2021
Scottish Open European Tour Race to Dubai Rolex Series Tour News Scottish news
Scottish Open Flag

Tickets for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open are set to go on sale this Thursday, organisers have announced.

Ahead of the event’s return to the Renaissance Club in East Lothian on July 8-11, a strictly limited number of tickets will be available for each of the four competition days as a world-class field assembles in Scotland, the Home of Golf.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 edition but could not attend due to COVID-19 restrictions will be given an exclusive three-hour priority access window to purchase tickets from 2pm on Thursday. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale from 5pm.

A percentage of the tickets available for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will be donated to key frontline workers in recognition of their dedicated work throughout the pandemic.

All tickets for Scotland’s national open will be subject to Scottish Government health guidelines, with a comprehensive refund policy in place should spectators not be able to take up their place due to on-going COVID restrictions.

Having been moved to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Open will return to its traditional place on the schedule the week before The Open, with Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele already confirmed to play.

Tickets for each of the four competition days will be priced at £10 for juniors (14 to 18 years), £30 for concessions and £35 for adults, with under-13s going free. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on site during the tournament.

To find out more, click here.

