Scottish Open venue confirmed for 2020

As widely expected, it has today been confirmed that The Renaissance club will stage the Scottish Open and Ladies' Scottish Open in 2020.



Next year's edition of Scotland’s national men’s open will be played from July 9-12, 2020, followed closely by the women’s event from August 13-16.

More than 66,000 fans flocked to the Tom Doak-designed course for this year’s men's event – the highest figure since the tournament began travelling to venues across the country in 2011, following a 16-year spell at Loch Lomond Golf Club.



They saw Austrian Bernd Wiesberger triumphed over a field including four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and American stars Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas to claim his sixth European Tour title.



Three weeks later, Korea’s Mi Jung Hur captured her third LPGA title - a decade after her first – with a four-shot victory over an international leaderboard that included Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee6 and Scotland’s Carly Booth.



Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said: “Jerry Sarvadi and the team at The Renaissance Club proved to be wonderful hosts when they welcomed the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for the first time this year, and we are delighted to be coming back to this beautiful part of Scotland once again.



“Golf fans in East Lothian have shown tremendous support for this event in recent years, firstly at Gullane in 2015 and 2018, and they turned out in force at The Renaissance Club this year.



"We’ll be working hard to make the event even bigger and better ahead of its return in 2020, and I thank our partners Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland for their continued vision and commitment in supporting this world class tournament.”



Mike Whan, LPGA commissioner, and Mark Lichtenhein, LET chief executive, added: “The LPGA and the LET are happy to partner with our friends at Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland to again bring our tours to the same course as the European Tour."