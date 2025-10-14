Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

topics

Ewen Ferguson DP World Tour

ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP

Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup

What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?

What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?

Future Ryder Cup host venues: Here are all the confirmed courses

The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about

Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?

Quiz: Can you name every European Ryder Cup captain?

More Reads

Ewen Ferguson

DP World Tour

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses