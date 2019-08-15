"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'

Just a day after pledging to improve his pace of play in a lengthy Instagram post, a video of Bryson DeChambeau attacking his critics has surfaced online.

In the clip, which appears to have been posted to a fan's Snapchat during the pro-am for this week's BMW Championship at Medinah, the five-time PGA Tour winner lets rip in extraordinary fashion.

Check it out for yourself:

“Never on the clock last week. Y’all can say whatever you want, but we’re having a f****** awesome time.” Doesn’t seem like DeChambeau is sweating the slow-play talk.pic.twitter.com/EYQjyLMHOB — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) August 14, 2019

Incredible.

Last week, DeChambeau found himself at the centre of the slow play debate after footage of him taking more than two minutes to miss a putt during the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National went viral.

He subsequently mounted an impassioned defence of himself after completing his third round.

Prior to his fourth, he confronted Brooks Koepka's caddie on the driving range, urging Ricky Elliott to tell the four-time major winner to direct any comments he might have about DeChambeau's pace to his face. The pair then had a conversation on the range before they got their final rounds underway.

All of this prompted the PGA Tour to release a statement pledging a review of its slow play policy which was, in turn, met by this Instagram post from DeChambeau:

However, judging by this latest clip, it appears he's not too fussed about speeding up any time soon.

The plot thickens.