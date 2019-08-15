search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'

Golf News

"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'

By Michael McEwan15 August, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau Slow play PGA Tour BMW Championship Medinah snapchat The Northern Trust Liberty National
Bryson De Chambeau

Just a day after pledging to improve his pace of play in a lengthy Instagram post, a video of Bryson DeChambeau attacking his critics has surfaced online. 

In the clip, which appears to have been posted to a fan's Snapchat during the pro-am for this week's BMW Championship at Medinah, the five-time PGA Tour winner lets rip in extraordinary fashion.

Check it out for yourself:

Incredible.

Last week, DeChambeau found himself at the centre of the slow play debate after footage of him taking more than two minutes to miss a putt during the second round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National went viral. 

• Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split

• 'Disrespectful' - What is Poulter unhappy about?

He subsequently mounted an impassioned defence of himself after completing his third round.

Prior to his fourth, he confronted Brooks Koepka's caddie on the driving range, urging Ricky Elliott to tell the four-time major winner to direct any comments he might have about DeChambeau's pace to his face. The pair then had a conversation on the range before they got their final rounds underway.

• Phil takes aim at Luke in weird Twitter spat

REVIEWED - PING G410 PLUS DRIVER & FAIRWAYS

All of this prompted the PGA Tour to release a statement pledging a review of its slow play policy which was, in turn, met by this Instagram post from DeChambeau:

However, judging by this latest clip, it appears he's not too fussed about speeding up any time soon.

The plot thickens.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - BMW Championship

Related Articles - Medinah

Related Articles - The Northern Trust

Related Articles - Liberty National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
play button
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Glasgow golf club to close on SUNDAY!
Glasgow golf club to build flats to make ‘much-needed’ money
"Screw all y'all" - Bryson DeChambeau hits back at 'haters'
Matt Wallace: Caddie breaks silence after split
‘Disrespectful’ – What is Ian Poulter unhappy with?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow