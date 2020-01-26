search
Sebastian Soderberg smashes European Tour's fastest round record

Golf News

Sebastian Soderberg smashes European Tour's fastest round record

By Michael McEwan26 January, 2020
Sebastian Soderberg

Slow play problem? What slow play problem?!

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg, the winner of last year's European Masters, has shown his more glacial contemporaries how it can be done by completing the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic in record time.

First out this morning and playing on his own, the 29-year-old took just one hour and 35 minutes to play all 18 holes. 

That's the quickest round ever recorded on the European Tour, eclipsing the previous record, held by Thomas Pieters, by 24 minutes.

Afterwards, he explained: "I felt like it would be a fun thing to do.

"I said I would try to play as fast as possible for the first five or six holes. I took my time on putts and over shots but ran in between. I played quite well in the beginning so we just kept going."

He played pretty well under the circumstances, carding a three-over 75. 

Impressive work - but spare a thought for his caddie and brother Jasper, who had to keep up with Sebastian whilst lugging his staff bag around the course.

"There were some tough spots out there," he said. "I had to catch my breath a little bit but I'm feeling pretty good about it now."

